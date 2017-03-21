Busy Philipps Is Living for Cat Deeley’s Restaurant Feud: ‘It’s Like She Forgot She Was Famous’

Busy Philipps is all about Cat Deeley‘s Twitter “takedown” of a popular Los Angeles restaurant.

After “a few glasses of rosé”, Philipps took to her Instagram story on Monday night to comment on Deeley’s rant about her “absolutely awful” experience at Italian eatery TOMGEORGE—and subsequently leaving a $0 tip for the server, despite having receiving more than half of her bill comped by the restaurant.

“I’m like fascinated by it,” said Philipps. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, Cat Deeley is like going to town about this restaurant,’ cause I follow her on Twitter. I love her.”

RELATED: Is It Ever Okay to Not Tip Your Waiter? An Etiquette Expert Weighs in on Cat Deeley’s Twitter Rant

Aside from just generally finding the whole scandal entertaining, Philipps applauded Deeley for speaking her mind, something she says she “would be so afraid” to do herself. “It was like she forgot she was famous for a second. She was just like, ‘Worst food, worst manager, go to hell.’ It’s just so rare cause people are so afraid of retributions, I think from anywhere. It’s just so rare for people to be so blatantly honest.”

RELATED: 11 Celebrities Who Have Left Big Tips at Restaurants

Philipps eventually dubbed Deeley’s ordeal a “bad brunch” (a phrase she feels would make a lovely “Weird” Al Yankovic cover of Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood”—and we agree).

“Only someone who has the time to even have brunch would be upset about a bad brunch,” the mom of two laughed. “Like at this point if I got to go to a brunch I would be so thrilled that I was out of my house on a Sunday.”

“But anyway I stand by my support of Cat Deeley and her takedown of her bad brunch,” she continued. “It just cracks me up.”

From Coinage: Should You Be Tipping In Cash Only?

A manager at the restaurant told PEOPLE the staff did their best to rectify the “catalog of mistakes” Deeley described on Twitter. “Different people have different tastes so they cannot be perfect for everyone,” said the manager, Zoltan Davis. “But usually we get really good reviews for the food but I understand if someone doesn’t like it. I was here and I didn’t realize there was a big issue. We did the best with what we could do.”