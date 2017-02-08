Why Busy Philipps Is ‘Obsessed’ with This High-Fat Breakfast Trend

For Busy Philipps, coffee is indeed the most important part of the day, but the actress is not drinking your regular ole cup of joe.

“I wake up before the kids get up and have my bulletproof coffee first thing in the morning before I workout or eat,” Philipps told PEOPLE at the Michael’s Galentine’s Day Celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday. “I’m obsessed…I’ve been doing it everyday since November.”

The trendy, high-fat breakfast concoction is made with special low-mold coffee beans, grass-fed, unsalted butter and Brain Octane Oil (a coconut oil extract). It’s said to aid with weight loss and increase energy throughout the day. “You will have no interest in food for four to six hours,” Dave Asprey, author of The Bulletproof Diet, told PEOPLE in 2014. “It makes your brain work better because you are not distracted every time you see a cookie lying around. You don’t even think about food.”

For more tips and tricks from your favorite stars, follow People Food on Facebook.

Phillips is such a fan, she’s even put her own spin on the drink. In addition to the butter and Brain Octane Oil, “I do collagen protein powder,” she says. “Sometimes I put vanilla bean. I love it.”

WATCH THIS: How to Make Five-Ingredient Chocolate-Pecan Macaroons

Philipps shares her love for food, arts and crafts with her kids, Birdie Leigh, 8, and Cricket Pearl, 3. “We do a lot of breads at our house like banana bread and we love making cookies,” she says. “Birdie loves making cupcakes—it’s one of her favorite things. She likes to experiment and make all types of things. She’s a great chef.”

Here's my 8 YEAR OLD with her cake we made based on her FAVORITE YouTube cake lady extraordinare @yolanda_gampp! Honestly, I think we nailed it. And we made cake mason jars with the extra cake thanks to @emilybbb's quick thinking!! A photo posted by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Aug 13, 2016 at 1:40pm PDT

But she’s also sure not take herself too seriously. “Whatever we’re making in our house, it’s about the time that we’re spending together and the process,” she says. “It doesn’t necessarily have to end up looking like it should be on Pinterest.”