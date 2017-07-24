Bush’s Baked Beans Are Being Recalled — See If Your Cans Are Affected

Bush Brothers & Company issued a voluntary recall on three types of their baked beans after discovering “potentially defective side seams” on the cans.

Bush’s discovered the defective cans during an internal quality check, the company said in a Saturday statement, and corrected the problem with the can supplier. The recall affects certain cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans.

Below are the affected products, all of which have a best-by date of June 2019.

28-ounce Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory with case UPC of 003940001977.

28-ounce Bush’s Best Country Style with case UPC of 0003940091974 and 00340001974.

28-ounce Bush’s Best Original with case UPC of 003940091614 and 003940001614.

WATCH: Starbucks Sued Over Unicorn Frappuccino

“We urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled,” Bush’s said in the statement.

The company noted that they have not received reports of any sickness or “other adverse consequences” due to the potentially faulty cans. Bush’s also said it contacted stores to get the affected batches removed from the shelves.

This article originally appeared on Time.com