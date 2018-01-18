Burger King Takes on McDonald's with New Double Quarter Pound Burger

Burger King is taking direct aim at its longtime rival McDonald’s with its latest burger creation.

The fast food restaurant recently revealed their Double Quarter Pound King Sandwich, which is very similar in both name and ingredients to McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder.

For $5.39, the heavy-duty sandwich features half a pound of beef (two patties), two slices of American cheese, sliced onions, pickles and ketchup on a toasted sesame seed bun, clocking in at a whopping 900 calories and 54g of fat. In comparison, McDonald’s version also includes mustard spread and will set you back 770 calories and 45g of fat.

“We’d like to offer our deepest condolences to all the flat-top fried double quarter pound burgers out there,” Burger King said in a press release. “We’re flame grilling the competition.”

This isn’t the first time Burger King has gone head to head with McDonald’s. In October, their Halloween ad featured the tagline “Come as a clown, eat like a king” along with a Ronald McDonald character dressed as the clown from It.

While the burgers seem very similar, there’s only way one way to find out which one is best: a good old fashioned taste test.