Burger King Trolls McDonald’s By Giving Out Free Whoppers to Anyone Dressed As a Clown on Halloween

Don’t panic, but hundreds of clowns may be lining up at your local Burger King this Halloween.

On October 31st, the fast food chain is giving out a free Whopper sandwich to the first 500 guests in clown costume.

Last year’s panic over creepy clown sightings and the recent success of the reboot of It have created a buzz around the circus entertainers, and now BK is getting in on the action.

In the promotional video launching their “Scary Clown Night” (above), a Burger King worker is being chased by clowns to claim their free whoppers. The first clown we see looks strikingly like Ronald McDonald, which is, of course, appears to be them trolling their competitor Mickey D’s.

The participating locations are inin Miami, Boston, L.A., Austin and Salt Lake City and grab a signature burger between 7 pm and 3 am.

All participating clowns are encouraged to post their scary clown costumes and tag @BurgerKing with #ScaryClownNight.

For some, this is a childhood nightmare. For clowns? It’s paradise.