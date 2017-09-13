2 Different Women Give Birth at the Same Burger King Just 1 Day Apart

A Burger King in Denville, New Jersey had a whopper of a weekend.

The fast food location happened to be where two local expecting mothers gave birth to new additions to their family — one on Friday, and the other on Saturday, CBS News reported.

Both deliveries happened in Burger King’s parking lot and were a surprise, as one might imagine.

And it wasn’t just the location they had in common: both babies were brought into the world by the same first responders.

“It’s excitement — pure excitement,” volunteer firefighter Rich Yobs told the news channel.

He said the first mother was in labor and on her way to the hospital to have her baby Friday when contractions pushed her to the stop at the Burger King parking lot.

“Contractions came full force, and next thing you know, the water’s breaking and baby’s on its way,” said Yobs, who was joined on the scene by fellow firefighter-EMT Shannon Covert.

“Within a few minutes, the baby was out. Like, it came fast,” he said. “We got her into the ambulance and handed the baby to her and let her hold him the whole way to the hospital, so she was happy about that.”

Not 24 hours later did Yobs and his team get a page about another mother in labor at the same Burger King.

“We look at our pagers and go: ‘This is a joke. This can’t be — two nights in a row, the same exact thing,’ ” Yobs recounted. “Sure enough, we get down there and it is. And I mean, that one came even quicker!”

Both mothers gave birth to healthy baby boys, nearly 30 feet of one another.

Upon bringing mom and baby no. 2 to the St. Clare’s Denville Hospital on Saturday, Covert said a nurse asked where the baby was born.

“I said, ‘Burger King,’ and she goes, ‘Let me see the little whopper!'” Covert recalled. “So that’s probably going to be the kid’s nickname forever!”