Burger King's New Ad Explains Net Neutrality Using Whoppers

A new Burger King ad is trying to teach customers about net neutrality, using Whoppers to criticize the recent repeal of regulations that proponents said ensured equal access to the Internet.

In the ad, Burger King customers discover that the typical Whopper price only gets them a “slow access Whopper pass,” meaning they’ll have to wait longer for their burger unless they pay as much as $26 to receive their food quickly. The spot features Burger King employees explaining the new rules to angry and confused customers by calling it “Whopper neutrality.”

The ad makes a statement about the Federal Communications Commission’s recent repeal of net neutrality regulations, creating a scenario that mirrors what net neutrality advocates fear the internet will become if internet service providers are able to favor certain websites or charge more for higher speeds.

“The repeal of Net Neutrality is a hot topic in America, but it can be very difficult to understand. That’s why the Burger King brand created Whopper Neutrality, a social experiment that explains the effects of the repeal of Net Neutrality by putting it in terms anyone can understand: A Whopper sandwich,” the fast-food chain said in a YouTube description of the video. “This effort aims to help people understand how the repeal of Net Neutrality will impact their lives.”

“The Burger King brand believes the Internet should be like the Whopper sandwich: the same for everyone,” the fast-food giant added.

Burger King also received attention last year for releasing a similarly topical ad with an anti-bullying message. It featured customers who did not stand up for a high school student being bullied in the restaurant, even as they chose to report their “bullied” — mashed-up — burgers to the cashier.