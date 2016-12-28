Walter White, Is That You? Bryan Cranston Explains How a Restaurant Job Once Made Him a Murder Suspect

While proving he can take the heat eating spicy wings, Bryan Cranston also revealed how a joke once made him a suspect in a murder investigation.

During First We Feast’s Hot Ones competition, Cranston and his Why Him? costar James Franco were challenged to eating five different wings, increasing in heat, as they fielded questions about their new film, facial hair and their first jobs at restaurants.

The actor, 60, says while working as a waiter at a Polynesian restaurant, he once joked with coworkers on how they’d kill the chef whom they particularly didn’t like. “I said I think I’d slice him up in a wok and stir fry him and make moo goo gai Peter,” Cranston says.

But his joke got him into big trouble when the chef went missing around the same time he and his brother finished working at the restaurant and headed off for months on their motorcycles.

“The cops came into the restaurant and said, ‘Is there anybody here that ever talked about hurting Peter Wong?'” he says. The Cranston brothers then had a wanted suspects alert put on them — but were quickly exonerated for the crime. (The chef’s fate was unfortunately tragic.)

In between trying the third and fourth wing, Franco also shared his experience of working at a restaurant — running the night shift at McDonald’s — but his story was far less intense.

“It was an adventure,” Franco says while struggling to eat the wing. “I was a young actor. I had two different accents — I’d practice different accents on people — oh, that’s hot. I got a couple dates. For whatever reason we had to wear purple McDonald’s hats — it was hard to get a date with that thing on.”

Their fourth sauce, Mad Dog 357, had Cranston going for his first sip of milk while Franco chugged both his milk and water.

The actors (and newly crowned hot sauce aficionados) finished the competition by trying Blair’s Mega Death Sauce with Liquid Rage and an extra dab of it just for good measure. “I think my stomach is going to rebel,” Franco says after taking a bite.

To see the costars struggle while powering through the entire board of wings, watch the video above.