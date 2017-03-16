People

Food

Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston's Tour Across Asia Is Making Us Very Hungry

Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston are on the Asian food tour of our dreams.

The Kong: Skull Island costars have been posting enviable food photos while overseas promoting their new film. Larson kicked things off on Tuesday with a little sake in Japan. “Picking a sake glass at Nihonryori RyuGin was hard. Each one is a hand crafted work of art,” she wrote on Instagram, followed by a mesmerizing video of the liquor being poured.

Hiddleston, on the other hand, snapped himself outside a Tokyo restaurant with their other Kong co-star Samuel L. Jackson. “My first time in Japan,” he wrote. “Thank you to all the fans who came out to say hello!”

Once they jetted off to Beijing, the actress really got our stomachs grumbling when she posted a photo of herself eating dumplings “in a dumpling sweatshirt.” It just felt right, she said.

The real kicker, though, is the pair’s fascination with their Kong-themed popcorn tubs. “We. Are. On. The. Popcorn. In. Beijing. 😱 ,” wrote Larson, before Hiddleston reposted the same photo. “WE. ARE. POPCORN. PEOPLE.”