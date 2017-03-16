Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston's Tour Across Asia Is Making Us Very Hungry

Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston are on the Asian food tour of our dreams.

The Kong: Skull Island costars have been posting enviable food photos while overseas promoting their new film. Larson kicked things off on Tuesday with a little sake in Japan. “Picking a sake glass at Nihonryori RyuGin was hard. Each one is a hand crafted work of art,” she wrote on Instagram, followed by a mesmerizing video of the liquor being poured.

Hiddleston, on the other hand, snapped himself outside a Tokyo restaurant with their other Kong co-star Samuel L. Jackson. “My first time in Japan,” he wrote. “Thank you to all the fans who came out to say hello!”

Picking a sake glass at Nihonryori RyuGin was hard. Each one is a hand crafted work of art. A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Mar 14, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

I could watch this for hours. A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

We had such fun in Tokyo introducing #kongskullisland. My first time in Japan. Thank you to all the fans who came out to say hello! A post shared by Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) on Mar 15, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

From Coinage: 9 Healthy Kitchen Staples That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving

Eating dumplings in a dumpling sweatshirt feels very right. Hi Beijing 👋 A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Mar 16, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

Once they jetted off to Beijing, the actress really got our stomachs grumbling when she posted a photo of herself eating dumplings “in a dumpling sweatshirt.” It just felt right, she said.

The real kicker, though, is the pair’s fascination with their Kong-themed popcorn tubs. “We. Are. On. The. Popcorn. In. Beijing. 😱 ,” wrote Larson, before Hiddleston reposted the same photo. “WE. ARE. POPCORN. PEOPLE.”