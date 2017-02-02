The Creamy, Melty Grilled Cheese Recipe Your Super Bowl Weekend Needs

This football season, we’ve partnered with Taste of the NFL and their favorite tailgating experts to share great game-day recipes for an even greater cause. Join these chefs in raising awareness and funds for hunger relief across the country by taking the Kick Hunger Challenge with your favorite football team and making a donation to their local food bank. And be sure to check PEOPLE.com every Thursday for a new game day recipe from celebrity chefs. Here, Chopped judge and cookbook author Alex Guarnaschelli, shares her recipe for brie and leek grilled cheese.

The Super Bowl is one of those times of year when we can really explore Americana and American cooking. I love it so much! I usually pick one signature dish per year to cook up.

Two years ago, I made a few versions of macaroni and cheese (I found the classic version the best!) Last year, I cooked nothing but sliders and hamburgers.

This year, I’ve decided on grilled cheese. I love these sandwiches because you can assemble them ahead of time and just cook them up right before serving. I have also been known to add a few slices of bacon in there for a nice, crispy, smoky meat component.

Here’s the other thing: two of my best friends are vegetarians, so I love making meals that are great for non-meat and meat eaters alike so they can enjoy too. Grilled cheese may be simple, but it’s always the favorite!

WATCH THIS: Feed You Friends Butterburgers and Grilled Guacamole on Game Day

RELATED: Cheeseburger Dumplings Are Your New Must-Eat Food in Life

Brie and Leek Grilled Cheese

Serves 4

3 to 4 tbsp. unsalted butter

2 leeks, dark green tops removed, quartered lengthwise, minced, thoroughly washed and dried

Medium coarse sea salt

½ tsp. paprika

8 large slices Pullman or Brioche style bread

16 oz. Brie cheese, cut into 16 slices

1. In a medium skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter and add the leeks. Season with salt.

2. Cook, over low heat, stirring, until the leeks become tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Taste for seasoning. Cool.

3. Place 4 slices of the bread on a flat surface and arrange 4 slices of cheese in a single layer on each slice of bread.

4. Sprinkle with sea salt and use a small strainer to “sift” an even layer of paprika over the cheese. Top the cheese with the cooked leeks and “press” the other four slices of bread on top to make 4 sandwiches.

5. Heat a large skillet. Add 2 tablespoons of the butter and place the sandwiches in a single layer in the skillet.

6. Increase the heat and cook them on one side until brown 5-8 minutes. Turn on the other and cook until brown, 3-5 minutes.

7. Transfer to a flat surface and cut each one into fourths or sixths. Season lightly with salt.