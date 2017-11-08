People

You Can Now Actually Have Breakfast at Tiffany's (And It's Totally Instagram-Worthy)

By

Posted on

Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Tiffany & Co.

Have yourself a real-life Audrey Hepburn moment.

The Blue Box Café, opening on the fourth floor of Tiffany & Co.’s N.Y.C. Fifth Avenue flagship store on Nov. 10, is about to start serving up re-imagined American classic dishes.

Hepburn may have stuck to her iconic croissant while gleaming up at the window-front, but shoppers today will have choices well beyond the pastry—all while sitting inside a space that feels like a real-life little blue box.

With floor-to-ceiling accents of Tiffany turquoise, light marble, and china plates, the luxury jewelry company has reached new charming heights.

Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co.

Featuring a set menu at $29 for breakfast and $49 for tea, fans can enjoy options like avocado toast, truffled eggs, or a smoked salmon bagel with schmear. Lunch comes at a flat price of $39, which includes a starter and main course— serving up dishes like a Maine lobster salad or chicken club sandwich.

For birthdays or special occasions, there’s also a small cake—an edible Tiffany box with glossy blue icing and the iconic white bow—you can request for $36.

The café at 727 Fifth Avenue sits just beyond the company’s just-launched home goods collection. “Both the café and redesign of the Home & Accessories floor reflect a modern luxury experience,” said Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer, Tiffany & Co. “The space is experimental and experiential – a window into the new Tiffany.”

The flagship location is already a tourist hotspot, but the new addition in all its Instagram-worthy glam may bring in a whole new slew of shoppers.