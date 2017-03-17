Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Now Selling Olive Oil: ‘It’s an Investment for Their Family’

With hundreds of historic acres and well-received wines, it was only a matter of time before Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s French estate, Chateau Miraval—which they’ve kept despite their impending divorce—derived another agricultural product line.

Well, now the wait is over. Developed in partnership with the Perrin Family, the estate‘s own gourmet olive oil has been quietly available in France since early this month—but only in two small family-run boutiques (in Aix-en-Provence and Chateauneuf du Pape) and one website.

Though produced “in a very small amount” and currently limited to European delivery, a spokesman for the partnership tells PEOPLE plans call for it to be “available in the U.S. in a very few weeks.” It may still difficult to find, though: The first release was limited to just 10,000 bottles.

RELATED: How Will Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Multi-Million Dollar Wine Business Play Into Their Split?

The extra-virgin oil is a high-quality and cold-pressed, a blend of seven organically grown variety types (Verdale, Pichouline, Tanche, Lucques, Aglandau, Cayon, Arboussane). While Miraval stretches over 1,100 acres, only 26 acres are employed in terraced olive grove production, according to vintner Charles Perrin. The finished product is described a “velvety oil with notes of almonds and hazelnut, pungent and spicy with a scent of fresh cut grass.”

FROM COINAGE: Try This Healthy, Cheap Late-Night Snack

Release of the oil confirms the couple’s continuing commitment to the estate, Perrin told Agence France Presse. Continuing rumors concerning the imminent sale of the estate, which the bought in 2008, “are false,” he said, declaring that Miraval “is an investment for their family and their children. We have long-term projects and have just released the latest vintage of rosé with our names: ‘bottled by Pitt, Jolie and Perrin’ on it.”

2016 vintage and our Olive oil are available in our Aix-en-Provence shop! #miraval #provence #winelover #wineoclock #wine #coravin #oliveoil A post shared by Miraval Provence (@miravalprovence) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:51am PST

For more celebrity food news, follow People Food on Facebook.

This year’s pressing is the first of what is planned to be a continuing product line with limited bottlings made from each subsequent estate harvest, a company source tells PEOPLE.

Distinctively packaged in a black sandstone bottle (to protect its quality from sunlight), Miraval Provence is currently shown online as available only in 3-pack units at approximately $30 per bottle.