Bobby Flay Celebrates His Daughter Sophie's Birthday with Adorable Throwback Photos

Bobby Flay is one proud dad.

The Food Network Star host celebrated his daughter Sophie’s 22nd birthday on Monday like any other father would—with a series of sweet throwback photos, of course.

“Happy Birthday to this adorable one @soophly .. 22 years ago today you let the world know you were here..” Flay, 53, wrote on a childhood picture of his only child with his second wife, Kate Connelly.

The chef followed up with another baby photo of Sophie and one from her “teen time”, calling the college senior “my favorite girl in the world.”

Flay is often gushing about his stunning daughter on his Instagram account. In March, he celebrated International Women’s Day by posting a photo of Sophie with the caption, “Best daughter of all time.”

Matthew Eisman/Getty

Sophie attends University of Southern California’s Annenberg School of Communication and seems to take after her dad in front of the camera, appearing on his Food Network shows like Beat Bobby Flay. In November she judged alongside Sunny Anderson to choose a contestant to take on her dad in the cooking competition show.

Flay has previously opened up about the kind of father he is, telling Rachael Ray in 2013: “In some ways I’m the push over and she kind of knows that, but I have to say to her credit, she makes parenting a lot easier than it could be because she’s a great kid.”