Watch Blake Shelton Eat Caramel-Covered Raw Onions with Jimmy Fallon

On Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, country singer Blake Shelton joined the late night host for a round of “Caramel Apple Russian Roulette” in the spirit of Halloween.

The Oklahoma native, who is promoting his new album Texoma Shore, took the brunt of Fallon’s jokes and was not having any part of his games.

“This is the dumbest thing,” Shelton said before taking first pick from the platter of what appeared to be 12 caramel apples. “I’m only here because Seth Meyers was booked,” he jokingly added.

Of the bunch, eight were real apples and four were raw onions in disguise—and whoever bit into two onions first lost. As he took the first dreaded bite, Shelton immediately knew it was in-fact, a raw onion.

Fallon laughing hard responded, “Blake, I’m so happy that you’re here.”

REALTED: Jimmy Fallon Made ‘Love Pickles’ for Demi Lovato—But She Wasn’t Having It

Before Fallon chose next, Shelton joked, “I’m not going to sell one album off this stupid crap!” Still snickering, the late night host grabbed for a caramel dessert singing “Happy Halloween!”

WATCH: How to Make Candied Apples with Candy Corn

The game ended with a defeated Shelton losing two onions-to-one.

He redeemed himself, however, by performing the live debut of his new song, “At the House.”