Hooray! 72 Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Food on Your Birthday

It’s your birthday and, in the words of Kanye West, you’re most likely “stronger, better, faster.”

But what are you really wishing for? How about a chocolate-drizzled vanilla sundae? The cherry on top — it’s totally free.

To celebrate your day, restaurant chains across America are offering a diverse selection of birthday freebies. So pick your favorite spot(s), gather a group, and feast — for free.

Applebee’s: Get a free birthday dessert when you sign up for their email list.

Arby’s: Get a free roast beef classic sandwich (with purchase of a drink) when you sign up for Arby’s Deals.

Au Bon Pain: Get a free travel mug when you sign up for their email club and then discounted coffee daily to fill it.

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels: Get a free classic pretzel on your birthday when you sign up for My Pretzel Perks loyalty program. Keep in mind your freebie coupon expires after 30 days.

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill: Get a free birthday taco when you sign up for Club Baja.

Baskin Robbins: Join the Birthday Club and get an email coupon for a free 2.5 oz. ice cream (any flavor in a cup or a cone) and a $3 off your birthday cake.

Bertucci’s: A coupon for any free dessert from their menu when you sign for Bertucci’s email club.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free pizookie cookie with vanilla ice cream on top when you sign up for BJ’s premier rewards program.

Black Angus Steakhouse: Get a free steak dinner on your first birthday as a Prime Club Member. (Also get a free dessert just for joining.)

Bruegger’s Bagels: A free bagel of your choice with any kind of cream cheese (choices include lox, scallion, and more) when you sign up for their eClub online. Post sign-up you will receive a birthday coupon over email.

WATCH: How to Make a Grilled Funfetti Cookie Skillet

Buca di Beppo: Sign up for the Buca e-club and enjoy free pasta. $20 birthday gift choose from 3 Buca small pasta dishes: Spaghetti Marinara, Fettuccini Alfredo, or Baked Ziti.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar: Free dessert when you join the Buffalo Circle email list. On your birthday you should receive an email, bring that email and choose 1 dessert from their menu.

California Pizza Kitchen: A free kid’s meal when you register online for CPKids Birthday Club. Choose a pizza or pasta with a choice of soft drinks, juice or milk and a CPKid’s Sundae. This includes free soft drink refills. After signing up you will receive a reminder email which you should bring with you to the restaurant.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Join Carrabba’s Amici Club, and get a free appetizer as well as a coupon for a BOGO free entree.

Carvel’s: Get a free ice cream cone when you join fudgie fanatics email list. After signing up you will receive a birthday coupon plus a BOGO (buy one get one free) coupon offer. Individual Carvel’s stores may vary so check a local shop near you.

Checkers: Free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for “The Flavorhood” exclusive email list.

Chili’s: Get free chips and guacamole when you join My Chili’s Rewards Club.

The Cheesecake Factory: Let your server know it’s your birthday and receive a small cup of ice cream accompanied by singing!

Chevy’s Fresh Mex: Get a free appetizer with two adult entrées, when you sign up for their Real Mex Rewards.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Sign up for Chili’s rewards online and receive a coupon for free dessert on your birthday.

Cinnabon: Free baked good (a choice of cinnabon stix, cinnasweeties or cinnabon bites) as well as a minibon cinnamon roll when you sign up for Club Cinnabon.

Coldstone Creamery: Become a member of My Cold Stone Club and receive a coupon to get two ice cream creations for the price of one.

Corner Bakery Café: Free bakery goodie (a fresh baked pastry, cookie, dessert, bar or slice of cake).

Cracker Barrel: Free dessert when you tell your server, no sign up necessary.

Culver’s: Free scoop when you join Culver’s club.

Dairy Queen: Sign up for their fan club online and get a coupon for a buy one get one free blizzard.

Del Taco: A free premium milkshake (choose from strawberry, chocolate or vanilla) and two grilled chicken tacos when you sign up for their fan club online.

Denny’s: A free “original grand slam.” Valid ID must be present. Birthday slam may vary but typically includes a short stack of pancakes, bacon, sausages and eggs.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit: A big barbecue sandwich if you sign up with the “Big Yellow Cup Club.” Bring the email coupon with you to the restaurant. Plus, kids eat for free on Sunday.

Dunkin’ Donuts: A free medium beverage of your choice when you sign up for DD Perks Reward Program. (You’ll also get a free beverage on you birthday after you sign up.)

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Any free bagel of your choice and shmear with purchase when you join their e-club online. You’ll also receive a free egg sandwich with purchase on your birthday!

El Pollo Loco: Downloading the El Pollo Loco app to join LOCO Rewards will get you a free entree up to $7 with any regularly priced food or drink purchase.

Friendly’s Ice Cream: Get a free sundae when you join the BFF Club. Sundaes come with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, Oreo cookies and a red maraschino cherry.

Great American Cookies: Get a free cookie surprise when you sign up for CookiE-mail.

IHOP: Sign up for the IHOP rewards and receive a free meal on your special day.

Jack in the Box: Dig into a free dessert when you sign up for their rewards club online. Just present your birthday coupon at a store near you.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: Get a free sub and 22 oz. fountain drink when you sign up for their email club.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Free appetizer when you join Joe’s Catch e-mail club.

Johnny Rockets: Eat a free hamburger with purchase after signing up for Rocket’s e-club.

Krispy Kreme Donuts: ANY free doughnut after signing up for their e-club. Choose from over 50 flavors including “birthday cake batter,” strawberry iced, or chocolate glazed!

Longhorn Steakhouse: Any 1 appetizer from their menu when you sign up for a “Longhorn Account.”

Melting Pot: Suck on 6 chocolate-dipped strawberries with a purchase after signing up for “Club Fondue.” You will receive a welcome voucher within 24 hours after signing up with a coupon and minimum purchase requirement to enjoy the strawberries! The same voucher will be sent in advance of your birthday.

Moe’s Southwestern Grill: Spice it up with a birthday burrito using your coupon after signing up for Moe’s e-World. Once a member, you will be welcomed with complimentary nachos.

Morton’s Steakhouse: A free dessert and a $25 additional reward on your birthday when you sign up as a VIP member through Landry Select Club Cards.

Noodles & Company: Free dish of your choice when you sign up as a Noodlegram member and receive a coupon (must be a member at least 60 days before your birthday).

Olive Garden: Join their e-club and receive a coupon for a free appetizer or dessert. Bring it to a store near you and apply any time during your birthday month!

Outback Steakhouse: Get a kid-size vanilla sundae with chocolate syrup during your birthday month after download the rewards app.

P.F Chang’s: Dig into a free dessert after signing up for their restaurant email list.

Panera Bread: A free pastry available that day. Just Join “MyPanera” rewards.

Pinkberry: Cool off with a small frozen yogurt when you become a Pinkberry Loyalty rewards member. Bring the email coupon with you or download the Pinkberry mobile app and present in-store.

Planet Smoothie: Feel refreshed with a smoothie when you sign up for Planet Smoothie’s “Birthday Club.”

Pretzelmaker: Get a free order of “Birthday Bites,” also known as pretzel bites.

Quiznos Sub: Sign up for their loyalty program and gain a free sub.

Red Lobster: Sign up as a member of their “fresh catch club” and receive a coupon for a free dessert or appetizer, 5 dollars off an entrée or 10% off a menu item. Coupons vary but those three are the most common!

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Spirits: A Gourmet Burger. Choose from 24 gourmet burgers after you sign up for Red Robin Royalty Rewards.

Rita’s Italian Ice: A birthday treat and a single scoop of ice, ice-cream or ice-custard. After becoming a member of their birthday club you will receive a coupon. Winter babies don’t fret—if your local Rita’s is closed for the season, you’ll receive your offer on your half-birthday instead.

Rubio’s Fresh Mexican: A taco after signing up for their Beach Club emails. You will receive a coupon for the taco.

Ruby Tuesday: Enjoy an appetizer on them when you become a member—plus, pick either a burger or Garden Bar entrée on your birthday.

Sbarro, The Italian Eatery: Eat an XL New York slice of pepperoni or cheese pizza with the purchase of a drink, after joining their “Slice Society” email club.

Shula’s Steak House: Have a complimentary entrée from their menu by signing up for Team Shula club. You’ll receive an email voucher the month of your birthday.

Sizzler: Enjoy a free entrée after joining their e-club, but be sure the check if your location participates in the program. 70

Smashburger: Sip on a free flavored shake or opt for a free side with any purchase after you sign up for the smashclub rewards. Flavors include: strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, chocolate oreo, butterfinger or birthday cake. Smashclub coupon must be presented in-store.

Sonic America’s Drive In: A free medium slush or medium drink.

Sprinkles Cupcakes: Pucker up for a cupcake! Some favorites: red velvet, coconut, salty caramel, banana pecan butter and vanilla milk chocolate. After signing up for “Sprinkles Birthday club” you will receive a code over email and just present that at a store.

Starbucks: Sign up for their rewards program online and receive a coupon for a free drink or food item on your birthday, but qualify you must join 30 days prior.

TCBY: Cool off with a small free frozen yogurt on your birthday after joining my TCBY e-club.

TGI Fridays: Enjoy a free dessert or appetizer when you sign up for their Stripes reward program.

Waffle House: Get a free waffle when you sign up for their emails.

Wendy’s: Get a free frosty when you join “MyWendy’s” email list. Individual locations may vary.

Yogurtland: Receive a 3 oz. frozen yogurt and a 3 oz. birthday treat for free when you join their Real Rewards program.

Zaxby’s: Enjoy a free sandwich meal deal (choose from 8 different plates of chicken, such as the Buffalo wing meal or the grilled chicken salad meal) and a free birthday nibbler (chicken slider sandwich with house sauce), when you join their Zax Email Club.

Zoës Kitchen: Join Zoes’ email list and get a free birthday entrée. More freebies and BOGO deals available post-sign up.