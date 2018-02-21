Ellen DeGeneres Had Bill Gates Guess the Prices of Grocery Store Items, and It Didn't Go Well

It’s a good thing that Bill Gates found his knack for computer programming because he certainly wouldn’t be making his fortune on The Price Is Right.

The billionaire appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, where the host decided to put his skills to the test with a game dubbed “Bill’s Grocery Bills.” Gates, 62, was challenged to guess the price of various food items and other products found at a supermarket, despite the last time he visited one himself was admittedly “a long time ago.”

To up the ante, DeGeneres informed the audience that if her guest correctly priced three of the five items within a dollar of their actual retail cost, they would win a prize.

Things were shaky from the start, when the Microsoft founder answered that a box of Rice-a-Roni costs $5—to groans and laughter from the audience.

“It’s a dollar,” DeGeneres, 60, told him. “What a bargain.”

Gates shot back, “I’ll take five!”

Gates began to read the audience for the next item, Tide Pods. After initially predicting they were $4, he changed his answer for $10. However, he was still far off from their actual retail price of $19.97.

Next up was dental floss, which the tech mogul and philanthropist announced was his “best chance” at getting one right. And he was spot on, placing his bet on $4, just 22 cents more than their real cost.

The audience saw their chance at winning their prize slip away when Gates estimated that Totino’s Pizza Rolls cost $22. He quickly changed his answer to $15, then again to $8 with the help of the crowd. Good thing, because they’re sold for $8.98.

The last item was TGI Friday’s Spinach Artichoke Cheese Dip, which threw Gates off due to their branding. Thanks to some hinting from DeGeneres, he went with a guess of $4, which got the audience their win: a trip back to the show for DeGeneres’ famous 12 Days of Giveaways.

To be fair, Gates and his wife Melinda typically work with larger dollar amounts. They previously announced that they intended to give away their fortune — now an estimated $91 billion — to better the planet.