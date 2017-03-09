Beyoncé Announces 3 New Flavors of Watermelon Water

Thirsty for more Beyoncé? You’re in luck.

WTRMLN WTR, the cold pressed watermelon juice that the singer invested in less than a year ago, is expanding with three new flavors: ginger lemon, lime and tart cherry. Like the classic juice, the new “BLNDS”—which will be available exclusively at Whole Foods through July for $3.99 per 12 oz. bottle—will use the entire watermelon, rind and all.

“Congratulations to my partners at WTRMLN WTR,” the expectant mom said of the company’s co-founders, Jody Levy and Harlan Berger. “I applaud the innovative female leaders at WTRMLN WTR, who inspire us with their creativity and their true commitment to elevating our community and culture.”

Not only do the drinks give back to your body with detoxifying and alkalizing benefits, but they also give back to the community through the Whole Planet Foundation.

According to a statement, “For every sale of any new WTRMLN BLND, proceeds will provide micro-loans to women around the world to begin their own businesses and lift themselves out of poverty. The partnership with Whole Planet Foundation will impact female entrepreneurs and small businesses around the globe.”

The company sources the juice from “ugly” watermelons that would otherwise be discarded. As a long-time fan of the product and it’s mission, Beyoncé decided to invest last May.

“I invested in WTRMLN WTR because it’s the future of clean, natural hydration; as partners, we share a simple mission to deliver accessible wellness to the world,” she said at the time. “This is more than an investment in a brand, it’s an investment in female leaders, fitness, American farmers, and the health of people and our planet.”