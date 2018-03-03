Beyoncé is going vegan (again!) to get performance ready for Coachella 2018.

The singer, who is taking to the Coachella stage in April after backing out in 2017 after her pregnancy with twins, announced on Instagram Friday that she is returning to her 22 Days Nutrition plan in preparation.

“44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!! Click the link in my bio to join me!” Beyoncé captioned a photo of her fancy avocado toast as part of the plant-based food challenge which she co-founded in 2015.

And in keeping with the tradition of her three photos per Instagram post, Queen Bey also shared the first sneak peeks inside her Coachella rehearsals.

Wearing head-to-toe red Ivy Park gear, the mother of three showed off her toned abs as she linked arms with her backup dancers to practice choreography.

RELATED: We Tried It: JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s Vegan Diet

Of course, the Bey Hive is well aware that this isn’t the first time the 22-time Grammy winner has practiced veganism.

She and husband JAY-Z had a 22-day vegan stint in 2013 when the rapper even blogged about the experience.

“They loved it,” Marco Borges, Beyoncé’s trainer and creator of the 22-Day Revolution meal challenge, told PEOPLE in 2015.

“They walked away with a greater understanding of the powerful benefits of plant-based nutrition. They were getting people saying, ‘Your skin has this glow.’ And who doesn’t like being told they look awesome?” Borges said.

RELATED: The Beyhive Is Buzzing: Could Beyoncé and JAY-Z Be Releasing an Album or Touring Together Soon?

Beyoncé is obviously looking forward to Coachella this year, as it has been a long time coming for her.

In February 2017, she postponed her headlining set several weeks after she revealed that she was expecting twins Rumi and Sir, now 8 months old. At the time, the desert concert was considered risky given the advanced state of her pregnancy.

And with such a high-profile performance on the horizon, another album could be in the works as the timing would make sense.

RELATED: JAY-Z Dethrones Diddy as World’s Richest Hip-Hop Star with a Net Worth of $900 Million

RELATED: LISTEN: Beyoncé and JAY-Z ‘Top Off’ with DJ Khaled and Future in New Song

On Wednesday, Italian newspaper Il Giorno reported that the power couple plans to announce their long-awaited joint album soon, as early as next week. They are also gearing up for a summer tour that will travel to stadiums across the U.S. and Europe, including a stop at San Siro Stadium in Milan, according to the publication.

Also, eager fans have theorized that Blue Ivy’s parents may drop a joint album on April 4 in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, which happens to be just weeks before the first weekend of Coachella on April 14.