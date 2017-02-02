Denny’s Tweeted About Beyoncé’s Pregnancy and Sent the Beyhive Into a Frenzy

Among the millions of fans who took to Twitter to congratulate Beyoncé on her pregnancy were a few of the singer’s favorite fast food restaurants.

Popeyes and Red Lobster both sent their warmest wishes with clever yet innocent tweets after Beyoncé announced she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z on Wednesday — but it was a tweet from Denny’s that struck a nerve with her fanbase, the Beyhive.

“Wow, bey has TWO buns in the oven! that’s just an expression by the way. please don’t eat those buns. they are babies,” read the message, which started more than 180 threads between Beyoncé fans and many perplexed GIFS.

“disgusting tweet. Do better,” wrote one user.

“are you guys ok,” tweeted another.

wow, bey has TWO buns in the oven! that’s just an expression by the way. please don’t eat those buns. they are babies. — Denny's (@DennysDiner) February 1, 2017

Popeyes went in a slightly less controversial direction: “She has TWO biscuits in the oven? We’ve got a lifetime membership to Popeyes for both of them!” they tweeted. And Red Lobster—which famously made it into a lyric of her hit song Formation—stuck to the basics: “We hope the twins like #CheddarBayBiscuits too … Congrats to the Carters!”

She has TWO biscuits in the oven? We've got a lifetime membership to Popeyes for both of them! #twins #pregnant #babybump 🍋 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) February 1, 2017

We hope the twins like #CheddarBayBiscuits too… Congrats to the Carters! https://t.co/NYEU8vfGPw — Red Lobster (@redlobster) February 2, 2017

The Lemonade singer broke the Internet on Wednesday when she posted a photo of herself kneeling in front of an colorful display of flowers, wearing a long veil, blue panties and red bra while rubbing her baby belly.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyoncé wrote. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

Stars like Brie Larson, Rihanna and Laverne Cox all erupted with delight over the news.

The Instagram has since received more than 8 million likes.