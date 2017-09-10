After serving meals to 400 Hurricane Harvey survivors on Friday, Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles Lawson worked up an appetite. So they decided to pay a visit to their favorite Houston spot.

“After serving meals all day it’s our turn so we went to our favorite eating spout in Houston Frenchy’s Chicken on Scott St,” Lawson wrote alon video she shared on Instagram Saturday.

“We got fried chicken and red beans and rice they have the best french fries in the world, greens, cornbread and of course Ms Sally’s famous lemon pound cake. I was so full I couldn’t do anything but go to sleep it’s called gluttony people don’t do it,” Lawson continued.

On Friday, the singer and her mother visited St. John’s Church in Houston to speak to a group of Hurricane Harvey survivors, according to Entertainment Tonight,

“This church is my home” Beyoncé told the group. “I was maybe nine or 10-years-old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is.”

Calling the congregation her “family,” Beyoncé said, “Houston is my home. I thank God that you’re safe, your children are safe… I just wanna say I love you. I’ve been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people.”

Earlier in the day, the singer and her mother were joined by Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams as they served food to 400 Hurricane Harvey survivors. Beyoncé also shared photos of the day on her Instagram.

“Thanks to everyone who donated to BeyGOOD and contributed to helping so many families in Houston. Thank you Pastor Rudy, Michelle, Ingrid and all at St. John’s Church,” the Grammy-winning singer wrote Saturday. “Thank you to Trae Tha Truth and your crew. Y’all are so consistently dedicated to our community. Thank you!! There is still work to do so please continue to donate and do all you can to restore our city.”

Beyoncé is also set to appear on the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey telethon which will air on CBS, ABS, NBC, Fox, and CMT on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET (with a replay set for 8 p.m. PT). The show will also stream on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.