Beyoncé is strictly sticking to Lemonade, and not Biëryoncé.

The singer, 36, reportedly issued a cease-and-desist letter to the Brooklyn’s Lineup Brewing after they created a beer, called Biëryoncé, inspired by the singer, according to Pitchfork.

“As a Hispanic, female-run business, I am very inspired by her so I thought I’d pay homage,” owner Katarina Martinez told the online publication. “We’re disappointed she didn’t take it as a compliment, but oh well. It was fun while it lasted!”

The now-defunct beer features a design inspired by Beyoncé’s self-titled 2013 album.

The one-time batch is reportedly still available in New York while supplies last.

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Line Up Brewing/Instagram

Beyoncé is not the first artist that Lineup Brewing has paid homage to. Beers dedicated to Carly Simon (“I Bet You Think This Beer Is About You”), Notorious B.I.G. (“Notorious”) as well as David Bowie and Freddie Mercury (“Under Pressure”) are also available.

While there may be a beer named after the 22-time Grammy winner, Beyoncé may be more a fan of wine.

In August, the mother of three shared a series of photos from her date night with husband JAY-Z in which she enjoyed a glass of red wine at their “longtime favorite” restaurant Sushi Park in West Hollywood.