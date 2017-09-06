Beyoncé’s Geode-Style Birthday Cake Is Fit for a Queen

Over the weekend, Beyoncé celebrated her birthday—the national holiday otherwise known as Bey Day—in Philadelphia at the Made in America music festival, founded by her husband, Jay-Z. No party is complete without a cake, of course, and so the singer recruited the team at Cake Life Bake Shop, a local bakery, to create one for her.
Happy Birthday, @Beyonce! We hope you enjoyed this custom geode cake at your party last night!! It was an honor to be a part of your big day 👑🐝🍰✨ #therealbeydaycake #behindthescenes #actualizingdreams #beydaycake #beyday #beyday2017 #beyonce #beyoncecake #madeinamerica #madeinamerica2017 #cakelife #cakelifebakeshop
According to Philly Mag, the co-owner of the shop, Lilly Fischer, got a so-called mysterious request to bake a towering black and yellow cake in the currently popular “geode” style. She eventually realized that the request had come from Beyoncé’s team.
Treats fit for a Queen 👑🐝! Thank you, @Beyonce, for including our cakes and cookies in your birthday celebration!! Dreams truly do come true… Shout out to our team for doing such a great job. Special thanks to the incredible @beccac123! #therealbeydaycake #beyday #beyonce #madeinamericafestival #geodecake #cakelife #cakelifebakeshop