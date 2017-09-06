Beyoncé’s Geode-Style Birthday Cake Is Fit for a Queen

Over the weekend, Beyoncé celebrated her birthday—the national holiday otherwise known as Bey Day—in Philadelphia at the Made in America music festival, founded by her husband, Jay-Z. No party is complete without a cake, of course, and so the singer recruited the team at Cake Life Bake Shop, a local bakery, to create one for her.

According to Philly Mag, the co-owner of the shop, Lilly Fischer, got a so-called mysterious request to bake a towering black and yellow cake in the currently popular “geode” style. She eventually realized that the request had come from Beyoncé’s team.

“It was pretty amazing,” Fischer told the magazine. “Everyone here knows that I love Beyoncé. Pretty much the whole week we just blasted Beyoncé.”

The three-tiers were covered in black fondant and adorned with edible white and yellow crystals. The cake itself is honey and lavender flavored. Inspired by her iconic performance at the Grammy awards, the shop decided to add a crown to the top of the cake, similar the head piece the singer wore during the show. The bakers also made cookies in the shape of golden crowns and beehives (in honor of Beyoncé’s fan base, collectively known as the Beyhive). It seems the singer’s team allowed Fischer to take complete creative control over the design.

“We wanted to keep it classy and cool,” Fischer added. “Everything was Queen Bey-ified, if you will.”

Fischer wouldn’t get specific on how much the treats cost, just that the total came to a “pretty penny.” When she delivered the cake on Sunday to the Made in America festival, she didn’t get a chance to meet the Queen herself and wish her a happy birthday in person, but such a gorgeous custom cake might very well be the best birthday present Bey got on her special day.