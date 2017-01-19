Celebrity Chef Showdown! See Who Had the Bestselling Cookbooks of 2016

No one can hawk a cookbook quite like Ina Garten.

Selling a little more than 400,000 copies, the Barefoot Contessa’s latest work, Cooking for Jeffrey, was the bestselling cookbook of the year, despite only being released this October. (If you too have been hesitantly hovering over the “Add to Cart” button on Amazon, you can get a taste of the beloved book here and here first.)

For more breaking food news, follow People Food on Facebook.

Not far behind her on the Nielsen BookScan list released by Publishers Weekly was Chrissy Teigen‘s first book, Cravings. More than 270,000 buyers couldn’t get enough of her unique twists on classic dishes like this Sriracha Caesar Salad. The news of her success only reminds us how much we can’t wait for the upcoming sequel.

WATCH THIS: Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Best ‘Hangover Meal’ Recipe (Which Also Doubles as Baby Food)

Also making the list was Anthony Bourdain’s latest, Appetites, and some seasoned cookbooks like Ree Drummond’s The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime from 2015 and Thug Kitchen from 2014.

2016 was also the year of trendy new kitchen gadgets: Spiralizer, Air Fryer, and Instant Pot cookbooks all cracked the top 10. Check out the full list below.

1. Cooking For Jeffrey by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter, 406,599 copies sold

2. Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, Clarkson Potter, 276,326 copies sold

3. Thug Kitchen, Rodale, 197,108 copies sold

4. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime — Comfort Classics, Freezer Food, 16-minute Meals, and Other Delicious Ways to Solve Supper by Ree Drummond, Morrow, 174,837 copies sold

5. Air Fry Everything by Meredith Laurence, Walah!, 156,495 copies sold

6. The Food Lab by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, Norton, 150,930 copies sold

7. Skinnytaste Fast And Slow by Gina Homolka, Clarkson Potter 135,156 copies sold

8. The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook by Laurel Randolph, Rockridge, 123,632 copies sold

9. Appetites by Anthony Bourdain, Ecco, 122,699 copies sold

10. Inspiralized by Ali Maffucci, Clarkson Potter, 104,408 copies sold