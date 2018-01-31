All of the Star-Studded Food Super Bowl Ads You Can’t Miss This Year

Morgan Freeman & Peter Dinklage Rap for PepsiCo.

There are some things you can't unsee—the legendary actor and Game of Thrones star getting into a lip-sync rap battle is definitely one of them. First up is Dinklage, who eats some of Doritos' new spicy Blaze flavor and then nails Busta Rhymes' iconic verse from Chris Brown's "Look at Me Now." Freeman then follows by chugging Mountain Dew's new lemon-lime Dew Ice then breaks into an epic rendition of Missy Elliot's "Get Your Freak On." The brands will also run an exclusive Snapchat lens on Super Bowl Sunday so you can try it at home and (probably) embarrass yourself.