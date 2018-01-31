All of the Star-Studded Food Super Bowl Ads You Can’t Miss This Year
From Danny DeVito in red short shorts to Martha Stewart battling a fast food mascot, we’re in for a real treat with this year’s spots
Morgan Freeman & Peter Dinklage Rap for PepsiCo.
There are some things you can't unsee—the legendary actor and Game of Thrones star getting into a lip-sync rap battle is definitely one of them. First up is Dinklage, who eats some of Doritos' new spicy Blaze flavor and then nails Busta Rhymes' iconic verse from Chris Brown's "Look at Me Now." Freeman then follows by chugging Mountain Dew's new lemon-lime Dew Ice then breaks into an epic rendition of Missy Elliot's "Get Your Freak On." The brands will also run an exclusive Snapchat lens on Super Bowl Sunday so you can try it at home and (probably) embarrass yourself.
Danny DeVito Channels His Inner M&M
In the chocolate brand’s 30-second spot, we see the Always Sunny star transform into Red, the M&M's mascot, after wishing on a lucky penny. “Becoming Red was something really natural for me because I kind of look a little bit like him. Actually I’m in better shape than Red, but don’t tell him," joked DeVito in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. "But listen, we worked that out. I put on a couple, I ate a couple good dinners, got a little bit chunky. I was looking like a good Red," he laughed.
Martha Stewart Goes Head-to-Head with Jack Box
In Jack in the Box's upcoming commercial, the TV personality fueds with the fast food chain's mascot over fried chicken sandwiches.
David Schwimmer Stars in Skittles Ad—But It's Ultra-Exclusive
Our minds are literally melting over this candy maker's set of teasers for their Feb. 4 debut. In one, the former Friends star feeds Skittles to a talking sandwich, so we can imagine what they have in store for the big day—although word on the street is that only one person in the world will see it...
Cindy Crawford Guzzles a Pepsi Again for the Big Game
The legendary supermodel has recreated her iconic 1992 Super Bowl commercial for the soda brand, and this time she's joined by her 18-year-old son, Presley Gerber. Crawford told PEOPLE, “this spot is a reminder of how much fun Pepsi has created for every generation,” and later added, "to include now my next generation, Presley, just makes it that much more familial feeling."
Chris Pratt Goes Shirtless for Michelob ULTRA
The Parks and Recreation alum does serious prep after hearing he's starring in the low-calorie brew's new spot. Again, did we mentioned he's sans shirt?
Skylar Grey Covers "Stand By Me" in Budweiser's Spot
Get ready for some major chills during this one. The singer, who often collabs with Eminem, will swoon you as Budweiser employees fill beer cans with water to aid those affected by domestic natural distasters.
Odell Beckham Jr. Gets in the Kitchen with Welch's
When the New York Giants wide receiver is off the field, he's in the kitchen with his mom—and we get to witness it in the juice brand's latest commerical. Using a slow cooker, the super cute duo get busy whipping up the player's favorite game day snack: grape jelly meatballs.
Matt Damon and Stella Artois Collab for a Good Cause
The Jason Bourne star is passionate about getting clean water to the developing world—adn this now Stella Artois' new commercial is the latest vehicle for his cause. The beer company partnered up with water.org, the charity Damon co-founded himself. In the spot, fans are encouraged to buy a limited-edition chalice that equates to buying five years of water for someone in need.