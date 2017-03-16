The 100 Best Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable

Looking to make a reservation somewhere new this weekend? You’re in luck.
OpenTable—the app that allows you to make online reservations, read and write reviews—has revealed their Top 100 Hot Spots in America for 2017, and the list is making our mouths water. The winning restaurants span across 25 states with Florida, California, New York and Ohio claiming the most top-rated spots.
The winners, which were determined by more than 10 million OpenTable reviews submitted by the site’s users, offer a variety of environments—including those with live entertainment, low-key ambiance and interactive dining experiences. The menus also vary among American, Asian, Brazilian, Italian, Latin, Mexican and Spanish cuisine so there’s a choice for any mood you’re in.
But book your reservation fast, because we have a feeling these restaurants (full list below) are about to be packed.
4 Bells – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Acorn – Denver, Colorado
The Avenue Steak Tavern – Columbus, Ohio
Barton G. The Restaurant – Multiple Locations
The Bayou – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
The Bazaar by José Andrés South Beach – Miami Beach, Florida
Beat Brasserie (Beat Hotel) – Cambridge, Massachusetts
Beauty and Essex – New York, New York
Besito Mexican – Huntington, New York
Bida Manda Restaurant and Bar – Raleigh, North Carolina
Bistro 821 – Naples, Florida
Blend on the Water – Long Island City, New York
BRAVO Cucina Italiana – Naples, Florida
Broadway by Amar Santana – Laguna Beach, California
Buccan – Palm Beach, Florida
Buddakan – New York, New York
Butcher & the Boar – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Café Tu Tu Tango – Orlando, Florida
Campiello – Naples, Florida
Capo Restaurant – South Boston, Massachusetts
Carnivale – Chicago, Illinois
Centro Restaurant – Des Moines, Iowa
Chino Latino – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Continental Naples – Naples, Florida
Culinary Dropout – Multiple Locations
Departure Restaurant and Lounge – Portland, Oregon
Don & Charlie’s – Scottsdale, Arizona
E+O Kitchen – Cincinnati, Ohio
Edmund’s Oast – Charleston, South Carolina
Eight4Nine – Palm Springs, California
El Camino Mexican Soul Food & Tequila Bar – Delray Beach, Florida
Fixe – Austin, Texas
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, Tennessee
Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Forno Kitchen and Bar – Columbus, Ohio
Girl & the Goat – Chicago, Illinois
Grato – West Palm Beach, Florida
The Greenhouse Tavern – Cleveland, Ohio
The Grey – Savannah, Georgia
.ink – West Hollywood, California
Ironside Fish & Oyster – San Diego, California
Juniper & Ivy – San Diego, California
Kaluz Restaurant – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
La Cuchara – Baltimore, Maryland
Lola-A Michael Symon Restaurant – Cleveland, Ohio
Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Bar Pizzeria – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Mastro’s Ocean Club – Scottsdale, Arizona
Mateo – Durham, North Carolina
Mercantile Dining & Provision – Denver, Colorado
Mita’s – Cincinnati, Ohio
Morcilla – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
The Millworks – Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
The Mission-Old Town – Scottsdale, Arizona
Nada – Cincinnati, Ohio
The Nest – Indian Wells, California
O-Ku – Atlanta, Georgia
Officine BRERA – Los Angeles, California
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox – Denver, Colorado
The Pearl – Columbus, Ohio
Perch LA – Los Angeles, California
Poros – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Prasino – St. Charles, Missouri
Puckett’s 5th & Church – Nashville, Tennessee
Pump – West Hollywood, California
Raglan Road Irish Pub – Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Red Rooster Harlem – New York, New York
Republic – Detroit, Michigan
Root Down – Denver, Colorado
Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada
Selva Grill – Sarasota, Florida
Shore Diner – Sarasota, Florida
The Southern – Nashville, Tennessee
Spoon and Stable – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Steak 44 – Phoenix, Arizona
STK – Multiple Locations
Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill – Germantown, Tennessee
Strip by Strega – Boston, Massachusetts
SumoMaya Mexican-Asian Kitchen – Scottsdale, Arizona
Tao– Multiple Locations
Texas de Brazil – Multiple Locations
Three Muses – New Orleans, Louisiana
Toca Madera – West Hollywood, California
Tony’s of Lexington – Lexington, Kentucky
Toutant – Buffalo, New York
Trio Restaurant – Palm Springs, California
The Tropicale – Palm Springs, California
The Twisted Olive – Green, Ohio
TWO Urban Licks – Atlanta, Georgia
Uchi – Austin, Texas
Uchiko – Austin, Texas
Ulele – Tampa, Florida
Union 50 – Indianapolis, Indiana
VACA – Costa Mesa, California
Vandal – New York, New York
Vida – Indianapolis, Indiana
Warmdaddy’s – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Whitfield – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
YOLO – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Yoshi’s – Oakland, California
Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania