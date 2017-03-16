The 100 Best Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable

Looking to make a reservation somewhere new this weekend? You’re in luck.

OpenTable—the app that allows you to make online reservations, read and write reviews—has revealed their Top 100 Hot Spots in America for 2017, and the list is making our mouths water. The winning restaurants span across 25 states with Florida, California, New York and Ohio claiming the most top-rated spots.

The winners, which were determined by more than 10 million OpenTable reviews submitted by the site’s users, offer a variety of environments—including those with live entertainment, low-key ambiance and interactive dining experiences. The menus also vary among American, Asian, Brazilian, Italian, Latin, Mexican and Spanish cuisine so there’s a choice for any mood you’re in.

But book your reservation fast, because we have a feeling these restaurants (full list below) are about to be packed.

4 Bells – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Acorn – Denver, Colorado

The Avenue Steak Tavern – Columbus, Ohio

Barton G. The Restaurant – Multiple Locations

The Bayou – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

The Bazaar by José Andrés South Beach – Miami Beach, Florida

Beat Brasserie (Beat Hotel) – Cambridge, Massachusetts

Beauty and Essex – New York, New York

Besito Mexican – Huntington, New York

Bida Manda Restaurant and Bar – Raleigh, North Carolina

Bistro 821 – Naples, Florida

Blend on the Water – Long Island City, New York

BRAVO Cucina Italiana – Naples, Florida

Broadway by Amar Santana – Laguna Beach, California

Buccan – Palm Beach, Florida

Buddakan – New York, New York

Butcher & the Boar – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Café Tu Tu Tango – Orlando, Florida

Campiello – Naples, Florida

Capo Restaurant – South Boston, Massachusetts

Carnivale – Chicago, Illinois

Centro Restaurant – Des Moines, Iowa

Chino Latino – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Continental Naples – Naples, Florida

Culinary Dropout – Multiple Locations

Departure Restaurant and Lounge – Portland, Oregon

Don & Charlie’s – Scottsdale, Arizona

E+O Kitchen – Cincinnati, Ohio

Edmund’s Oast – Charleston, South Carolina

Eight4Nine – Palm Springs, California

El Camino Mexican Soul Food & Tequila Bar – Delray Beach, Florida

Fixe – Austin, Texas

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, Tennessee

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Forno Kitchen and Bar – Columbus, Ohio

Girl & the Goat – Chicago, Illinois

Grato – West Palm Beach, Florida

The Greenhouse Tavern – Cleveland, Ohio

The Grey – Savannah, Georgia

.ink – West Hollywood, California

Ironside Fish & Oyster – San Diego, California

Juniper & Ivy – San Diego, California

Kaluz Restaurant – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

La Cuchara – Baltimore, Maryland

Lola-A Michael Symon Restaurant – Cleveland, Ohio

Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Bar Pizzeria – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Mastro’s Ocean Club – Scottsdale, Arizona

Mateo – Durham, North Carolina

Mercantile Dining & Provision – Denver, Colorado

Mita’s – Cincinnati, Ohio

Morcilla – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Millworks – Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

The Mission-Old Town – Scottsdale, Arizona

Nada – Cincinnati, Ohio

The Nest – Indian Wells, California

O-Ku – Atlanta, Georgia

Officine BRERA – Los Angeles, California

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox – Denver, Colorado

The Pearl – Columbus, Ohio

Perch LA – Los Angeles, California

Poros – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Prasino – St. Charles, Missouri

Puckett’s 5th & Church – Nashville, Tennessee

Pump – West Hollywood, California

Raglan Road Irish Pub – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Red Rooster Harlem – New York, New York

Republic – Detroit, Michigan

Root Down – Denver, Colorado

Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

Selva Grill – Sarasota, Florida

Shore Diner – Sarasota, Florida

The Southern – Nashville, Tennessee

Spoon and Stable – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Steak 44 – Phoenix, Arizona

STK – Multiple Locations

Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill – Germantown, Tennessee

Strip by Strega – Boston, Massachusetts

SumoMaya Mexican-Asian Kitchen – Scottsdale, Arizona

Tao– Multiple Locations

Texas de Brazil – Multiple Locations

Three Muses – New Orleans, Louisiana

Toca Madera – West Hollywood, California

Tony’s of Lexington – Lexington, Kentucky

Toutant – Buffalo, New York

Trio Restaurant – Palm Springs, California

The Tropicale – Palm Springs, California

The Twisted Olive – Green, Ohio

TWO Urban Licks – Atlanta, Georgia

Uchi – Austin, Texas

Uchiko – Austin, Texas

Ulele – Tampa, Florida

Union 50 – Indianapolis, Indiana

VACA – Costa Mesa, California

Vandal – New York, New York

Vida – Indianapolis, Indiana

Warmdaddy’s – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Whitfield – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

YOLO – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Yoshi’s – Oakland, California

Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania