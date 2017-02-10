Consumers Voted These Foods the Best New Products of the Year

The shoppers have spoken.

SNL‘s Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer helped announce the winners of the largest U.S. consumer survey at the 2017 Product of the Year Awards on Thursday. The 28 categories include best skin care, hair care and bathroom cleaner, but let’s get to what we all really care about: the food and beverages.

A total of 40,000 consumers voted Russell Stover’s Pecan Delight the best new chocolate. Sara Lee’s Artesano Bakery Bread took home the title for best specialty bread, and shoppers loved Broken Cloud’s Pinot Noir the most out of all the new wines on the market.

To qualify for the awards, brands must have launched the product within the previous year. Winners are then branded with the Product of the Year red logo to help them stand out among the chaos on grocery store shelves.

RELATED: These Are the Best Trader Joe’s Foods, According to Customers

Find the full list of winners in the food and beverage categories below:

SUGAR CONFECTIONS: Werther’s Original Soft Caramels

CHOCOLATE: Russell Stover Pecan Delight

SALTY SNACKS: SimplyNature Organic White Cheddar Puffs

HEALTHY SNACKS: Del Monte® Fruit Refreshers

SPECIALTY BREAD: Sara Lee Artesano Bakery Bread

DESSERT: Inspired by Happiness Cravin’ for Cookies & Cream Layered Cake

SWEETENER: SPLENDA Naturals Sweetener

BEVERAGE: Tetley Super Tea

WINE: Broken Clouds Pinot Noir

SPIRITS: SMIRNOFF Red, White & Berry