The Best Doughnuts in America from Coast to Coast

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER ICE CREAM 'BURGER'

Sublime Doughnuts in Atlanta

If you think a doughnut can't be a summer dessert, you'll change your mind after sampling the this ice cream sammie. . Owner and chef Kamal Grant served as a baker on a navy ship (his cinnamon rolls were famous!) before attending culinary school. He credits his military travels for exposing him to unusual flavors and combinations like the ones on his shop's menu.