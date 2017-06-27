Editors' Picks
The Best Doughnuts in America from Coast to Coast
Whether you go for baked, fried, simple or smothered, you’ll find your winner among these holey picks from around the country
By People Staff
1 of 15
VOODOO DOLL
Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Ore.
The shop's namesake treat oozes raspberry jelly and is staked with a pretzel stick.
2 of 15
RED VELVET
Glazed and Infused in Chicago
A mix of chocolate and vanilla cake is topped with cream cheese frosting and red velvet crumbs.
3 of 15
PRETZEL DONUT
Bill's Donut Shop in Centerville, Ohio
The signature "pretzel" donut is hand-twisted and glazed to perfection.
4 of 15
PEANUT BUTTER YUZU
Du's Donuts in Brooklyn
Chef Wylie Dufresne's savory-sweet combo is covered in a white frosting lattice and crunchy peanuts.
5 of 15
MAPLE BACON
Union Square Donuts in Somerville, Mass.
Cloaked in maple-syrup frosting and bacon chunks, it has all the flavors of breakfast wrapped in one.
6 of 15
BLUEBERRY PANCAKE
Federal Donuts in Philadelphia
The blueberry-pancake donut tastes like a stack of fresh-from-the-skillet flapjacks.
7 of 15
CRÈME BRÛLÉE
Astro Doughnuts in Washington, D.C.
A play on crème brûlée, this version has a crunchy, fire-torched glaze with a vanilla.
8 of 15
VIOLET REDBUD BERGAMONT
Hole Doughnuts in Asheville, N.C.
Every donut—like this violet redbud bergamot—is hand-shaped and fried to order.
9 of 15
BEIGNETS
Café du Monde in New Orleans
Piping-hot beignets (puffy squares of fried dough) are blanketed with powdered sugar.
10 of 15
YEAST DO-NUT
Shipley Do-Nuts in Houston
Light, fluffy yeast donuts are finished with a cherry-sugar icing.
11 of 15
MOTHER CLUCKER
Gourdough's in Austin, Texas
Housed in a converted Airstream, the team turns out over-the-top creations like this fried-chicken-and-honey-butter-stacked donut.
12 of 15
BAVARIAN CREME
The Donut Man in Glendora, Calif.
The classic Bavarian crème—dripping with chocolate and filled with cream—doesn't get any better.
13 of 15
HIBISCUS
Dough Doughnuts in Brookyln
It's easy to see why the hibiscus doughnut made our list of the best things we ate at the 2014 Vendy Awards (the "Oscars" of street food). "Doughnuts elevated to the level of art. Flaky, but substantial. Chewy, but soft. Sweet, but not overbearingly so," raved PEOPLE editor Alex Heigl about this shocking-pink confection.
14 of 15
CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER ICE CREAM 'BURGER'
Sublime Doughnuts in Atlanta
If you think a doughnut can't be a summer dessert, you'll change your mind after sampling the this ice cream sammie. . Owner and chef Kamal Grant served as a baker on a navy ship (his cinnamon rolls were famous!) before attending culinary school. He credits his military travels for exposing him to unusual flavors and combinations like the ones on his shop's menu.
15 of 15
PUMPKIN OLD-FASHIONED
Top Pot in Seattle
This coffee shop uses vintage doughnut machines to give their confections an authentic, old-timey flair. Moist inside and slightly crunchy outside, throw-back doughnuts like this pumpkin one are fried at a low temperature — it gives them their unusual, flower-like appearance. Along with pumpkin, the shop also makes the old-fashioned doughnut in six other flavors.
