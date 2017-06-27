Editors' Picks

The Best Doughnuts in America from Coast to Coast

Whether you go for baked, fried, simple or smothered, you’ll find your winner among these holey picks from around the country

Shawnalee Anderton

VOODOO DOLL

Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Ore.

The shop's namesake treat oozes raspberry jelly and is staked with a pretzel stick. 

Myk Little

RED VELVET

Glazed and Infused in Chicago

A mix of chocolate and vanilla cake is topped with cream cheese frosting and red velvet crumbs.

Meredith Skeens at Henry Clarke

PRETZEL DONUT

Bill's Donut Shop in Centerville, Ohio

The signature "pretzel" donut is hand-twisted and glazed to perfection. 

Courtesy Du's Donuts

PEANUT BUTTER YUZU

Du's Donuts in Brooklyn

Chef Wylie Dufresne's savory-sweet combo is covered in a white frosting lattice and crunchy peanuts. 

Union Square Donuts/Lexy Fournier

MAPLE BACON

Union Square Donuts in Somerville, Mass.

Cloaked in maple-syrup frosting and bacon chunks, it has all the flavors of breakfast wrapped in one. 

Federal Donuts

BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

Federal Donuts in Philadelphia

The blueberry-pancake donut tastes like a stack of fresh-from-the-skillet flapjacks. 

Scott Suchman

CRÈME BRÛLÉE

Astro Doughnuts in Washington, D.C.

A play on crème brûlée, this version has a crunchy, fire-torched glaze with a vanilla.

Hole Donuts

VIOLET REDBUD BERGAMONT

Hole Doughnuts in Asheville, N.C.

Every donut—like this violet redbud bergamot—is hand-shaped and fried to order. 

Cafe Du Monde

BEIGNETS

Café du Monde in New Orleans

Piping-hot beignets (puffy squares of fried dough) are blanketed with powdered sugar. 

Holly Pruitt

YEAST DO-NUT

Shipley Do-Nuts in Houston

Light, fluffy yeast donuts are finished with a cherry-sugar icing. 

Courtesy Gourdough's

MOTHER CLUCKER 

Gourdough's in Austin, Texas

Housed in a converted Airstream, the team turns out over-the-top creations like this fried-chicken-and-honey-butter-stacked donut. 

Emily Gardner

BAVARIAN CREME

The Donut Man in Glendora, Calif.

The classic Bavarian crème—dripping with chocolate and filled with cream—doesn't get any better. 

Courtesy Alex Heigl

HIBISCUS

Dough Doughnuts in Brookyln

It's easy to see why the hibiscus doughnut made our list of the best things we ate at the 2014 Vendy Awards (the "Oscars" of street food). "Doughnuts elevated to the level of art. Flaky, but substantial. Chewy, but soft. Sweet, but not overbearingly so," raved PEOPLE editor Alex Heigl about this shocking-pink confection.

Courtesy Sublime Doughnuts

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER ICE CREAM 'BURGER'

Sublime Doughnuts  in Atlanta 

If you think a doughnut can't be a summer dessert, you'll change your mind after sampling the this ice cream sammie. . Owner and chef Kamal Grant served as a baker on a navy ship (his cinnamon rolls were famous!) before attending culinary school. He credits his military travels for exposing him to unusual flavors and combinations like the ones on his shop's menu.

Courtesy Top Pot

PUMPKIN OLD-FASHIONED

Top Pot in Seattle 

This coffee shop uses vintage doughnut machines to give their confections an authentic, old-timey flair. Moist inside and slightly crunchy outside, throw-back doughnuts like this pumpkin one are fried at a low temperature — it gives them their unusual, flower-like appearance. Along with pumpkin, the shop also makes the old-fashioned doughnut in six other flavors.

