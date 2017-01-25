Food
Celebrity Cookbooks That Deserve a Spot on Your Shelf This Year
Cook like the stars with their latest recipe collections
SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR
THE BOOK: Stirring Up Fun with Food (out 4/4)
The actress and Foodstirs creator's debut cookbook has more than 125 food crafts that will allow kids to be playful in the kitchen. Organized by season and occassion, the book is filled with fun recipes like "Slumber Party Waffle Fondue" and "Super Bowl TV Turkey Chili."
TIA MOWRY
THE BOOK: Whole New You (out 3/14)
The Sister, Sister star's battle with endometriosis forced her to completely overhaul her carb-filled diet. Her cookbook teaches readers how to "eat clean" with more than 100 recipes and a ten-day menu plan to help you start ditching dairy, refined sugar and processed foods, while also managing to sneak in some comforting favorties like fried chicken.
OPRAH WINFREY
THE BOOK: Food, Health, and Happiness (out now)
The theory that "If Oprah loves it, you will too" rings completely true with her debut cookbook. Alongside healthy, easy recipes like pasta primavera and turkey burgers, the media mogul shares personal stories and a behind-the-scenes look at her life now.
MARISSA HERMER
THE BOOK: An American Girl in London: 120 Nourishing Recipes for Your Family from a Californian Expat (out 4/4)
If you love Hermer on Bravo's Ladies of London, you'll also love the way she combines her California roots with her love for food from across the pond. The mom-of-three shares family-friendly meals and fun dessserts like sourdough bread and butter pudding that will have you invested in cooking new things.
PATTI LABELLE
THE BOOK: Desserts LaBelle: Soulful Sweets to Sing About (out 4/25)
We make no promises you'll turn into Patti from simply eating her dessert, but it doesn't hurt to try. Going beyond her famous pies, she shares recipes for cookies, cakes, puddings and touching stories from her personal life and career.
JESSICA SEINFELD
THE BOOK: Food Swings: 125+ Recipes to EnjoyYour Life of Virtue & Vice (out 4/25)
Divided between "Vice" and "Virtue", the author has developed a cookbook to help inspire you to follow your mood. When feeling healthy, opt for the Ginger Salmon with Sesame Cucumbers, and when you need to indulge, we'd suggest the Chocolate Fudge Cake.
JENNIFER ANISTON
THE BOOK: TBD
Our fingers are still crossed, even two years later, that the actress will come out with her developing cookbook In 2015, Aniston revealed she is working on it: "I would like to do a lifestyle thing for people who struggle with dieting," she said. "I could just make anything for a diet taste delicious."
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Possibly adding chef to her laundry list of titles? The reality star has been "starting to cook so much more than she has in her entire life," a source told PEOPLE, adding "she's actually considering a cookbook, and she's pretty serious about it." We can only hope she will share her recipes from #SoulFoodSunday.
ELETTRA WIEDEMANN
THE BOOK: Impatient Foodie (out 6/6)
Say goodbye to the reasons you think a homecook meal is impossible after a long day of work. The Impatient Foodie blogger shares shortcuts, pantry lists and more than 100 easy recipes to get dinner on the table in no time.