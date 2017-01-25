Celebrity Cookbooks That Deserve a Spot on Your Shelf This Year

MARISSA HERMER

THE BOOK: An American Girl in London: 120 Nourishing Recipes for Your Family from a Californian Expat (out 4/4)

If you love Hermer on Bravo's Ladies of London, you'll also love the way she combines her California roots with her love for food from across the pond. The mom-of-three shares family-friendly meals and fun dessserts like sourdough bread and butter pudding that will have you invested in cooking new things.