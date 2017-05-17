America’s Favorite Burger Chain Is No Longer In-N-Out

In-N-Out Burger may be a favorite among celebrities, but the rest of America has a new love affair.

According to the 2017 Harris Poll, which measures public opinion across various industries like food, travel, homeware and media, the country’s new favorite burger chain is Five Guys—ousting the California-based eatery into second place after two years on top.

Both restaurants are notable for their rather simplistic offering compared to other fast food chains that increasingly rely on outrageous new menu items. At In-N-Out, you can get burgers, shakes, fries and grilled cheeses while Five Guys also tacks on hot dogs and BLTs.

Rounding out the remainder of the Top 10 was Shake Shack, Wendy’s, Culver’s, Whataburger, McDonald’s, Sonic, Smashburger, and Steak ‘n Shake, in that order.

Other restaurant categories announcing a favorite were Casual Dining (Cheesecake Factory), Chicken (Chick-fil-A), Coffee (Starbucks), Mexican (Moe’s), Ice Cream (Ben & Jerry’s), Pizza (Papa John’s) and Sandwiches (Subway).

The poll was conducted between December 20 and February 21, surveying 100,000 consumers aged 15 and over about 4,000 different brands.