25 Breakfasts You’d Want to Wake Up to on Christmas Morning
Because you’re gonna need some fuel before opening those presents
By People Staff
Updated
More
1 of 25
PEACH & BERRY FRENCH TOAST
Danny Seo's healthy twist on French toast is baked all in one pan so you can feed a crowd in a flash. And if you can't get your hands on fresh fruit, use frozen. "They'll bake up beautifully and taste juicy and summery," he says.
Get the recipe HERE.
2 of 25
APPLE & TOASTED OAT MUFFINS
Make these delicious treats from cookbook author, Julia Turshen, up to four days in advance. Then split and toast the muffins under the broiler to refresh them in the morning.
Get the recipe HERE.
3 of 25
CINNAMON ROLLS
Frozen biscuit dough is the secret shortcut to getting these soft, doughy, cinnamon rolls in your mouth ASAP. Get the recipe HERE.
4 of 25
POACHED EGGS WITH GRILLED BREAD
Move over, avocado toast: Ted Allen's dish—crusty, buttery bread topped with sauteed spinach and a perfectly poached egg—may just win breakfast. Get the recipe HERE.
5 of 25
CARROT CAKE PANCAKES
Bobby Flay brings breakfast and dessert together for one sweet dish. Oh, and don't forget about his cream cheese syrup! Get the recipe HERE.
6 of 25
BLUEBERRY STREUSEL COFFEE CAKES
These "fruity and not too sweet" muffins from RHONJ's Kathy Wakile are totally addictive. Get the recipe HERE.
7 of 25
PUMPKIN CARAMEL FRENCH TOAST
Every breakfast should come drizzled with caramel and topped with whipped cream and banana slices, don't you think? Get the recipe HERE.
8 of 25
FARMER'S OVEN-BAKED OMELET
Feed a crowd in a snap with this hearty farmhouse breakfast made with fresh herbs, potato wedges and plum tomatoes. Get the recipe HERE.
9 of 25
BISCUIT AND GRAVY WREATH
In less than 20 minutes, you can prepare this warm, hearty meal using store-bought biscuits and easy homemade gravy for dipping. Get the recipe HERE.
10 of 25
PUMPKIN WAFFLES
Chef Sarabeth Levine uses sugar, warm spices and pumpkin puree for a unique twist on a classic. Get the recipe HERE.
11 of 25
CHERRY ROSEMARY MUFFINS
"These sweet and savory muffins are unusual but really delicious," says country singer and author of Around The Table Martina McBride. Get the recipe HERE.
12 of 25
FRITTATA ITALIANA
Prosciutto, mozzarella, and potatoes make up Michele Mazza's hearty brunch-for-two. Get the recipe HERE.
13 of 25
CORNBREAD FRENCH TOAST
One way to make French toast even better? Use cornbread instead of regular bread, says Mexicue co-founder Thomas Kelly. The results speak for themselves. Get the recipe HERE.
14 of 25
VANILLA CORNMEAL GRIDDLE CAKES
Start your day with Josh Feathers's sweet treat from Tennessee's Blackberry Farm, where Kelly Clarkson got married. Get the recipe HERE.
15 of 25
BANANA FRENCH TOAST
Trisha Yearwood uses whole wheat bread in her southern-inspired recipe—so you can feel better about going in for seconds. And thirds. Get the recipe HERE.
16 of 25
SPINACH & MUSHROOM BREAKFAST PIZZA
It's not like we weren't eating our delivery leftovers for breakfast anyway, right? But chef John Scotto's scratch-made version with spinach, mushrooms and runny-yolk eggs is so much more legit! Get the recipe HERE.
17 of 25
SLOW COOKER CINNAMON OATMEAL
No more scrambling to get breakfast on the table in the morning: Meredith Haaz's warm slow-cooker dish will be ready when you are. Get the recipe HERE.
18 of 25
BACON & BLUE CHEESE BISCUITS
Ultra-savory AND ultra-buttery, NCIS's Pauley Perrette has achieved biscuit perfection. Get the recipe HERE.
19 of 25
SUPERFOOD MUFFINS
Honey, oats, bananas and walnuts are just a few of the ingredients that make up these get-up-and-go muffins from the creators or Sakara. Get the recipe HERE.
20 of 25
SMOKY EGG & CHEESE TOSTADA
Give your morning routine a savory Spanish twist: whole wheat tortillas topped with a fried egg, shredded cheese, salsa and sliced scallions. Get the recipe HERE.
21 of 25
RED VELVET PANCAKES WITH COCONUT SYRUP
These pancakes from Lidia Cancino (pastry chef of Jessica Biel's Au Fudge restaurant) offer sweetness on top of sweetness — and that's just how we like it! Get the recipe HERE.
22 of 25
BACON, POTATO AND BELL PEPPER HASH
Lee Brian Schrager had us at "bacon" with this easy one-skillet dish. Get the recipe HERE.
23 of 25
PECORINO & MINT FRITTATA
The secret to making Fabio Trabocchi’s super fluffy frittata ? Whisk the eggs very thoroughly (until they are slightly foamy) just before pouring them into the skillet. Get the recipe HERE.
24 of 25
MAPLE PECAN GRANOLA
This crunchy delicious dish doubles as a make-ahead breakfast and dessert. Stir it up in your yogurt for a quick morning fix OR "‘serve it with
vanilla yogurt
and honey on top
of ice cream," says Todd Harrington, former executive chef at Yardbird Las Vegas. Get the recipe HERE.
25 of 25
EGG-WHITE OMELET WITH PICO DE GALLO
"This is very low calorie and ridiculously delicious," says chef Rocco DiSpirito. "Plus, it's so simple. It makes a great breakfast or a snack." Get the recipe HERE.
See Also
More
More
The Secrets to Making a Flawless Gingerbread House with Kids, Revealed
Green Chili Cheese Fries Are Everything You Want in Tailgate Food
Katie Couric to Star in a New Cooking Show … with Her Husband!
Christmas Pancakes Are Even Better (and Easier) Than Christmas Cookies
Mindy Kaling Shares the Funniest Christmas Gift She's Received — See the Cute Pic!