The Ice Cube Hack That Will Change the Way You Brunch Forever

It’s officially spring time and Easter Sunday is imminent, which means it’s prime season for outdoor brunch.

And while we love nothing more than an excuse to have a cocktail or three in the sun before noon, this does inevitably lead to one major problem: melting ice, which means watery drinks.

So how do you keep it cool without compromising the structural integrity? We’ve already solved this problem with mimosas (popsicles, anyone?), so now it’s time to move on to brunch’s other shining star—the Bloody Mary.

A properly crafted Bloody has a complex, robust flavor that you definitely don’t want to water down, and this hack ensures you never will. Rather than use regular ice cubes, mix up your favorite Bloody Mary ingredients and freeze them in your tray the way you normally would. As they melt, they only impart more flavor into your drink.

For more Easter brunch hacks and recipes, check out the People/Entertainment Weekly Network’s full special.

In our version, we used a combination of pickle juice (a great way to use up an ingredient you’d normally throw out), Worcestershire, and hot sauce and placed an olive inside each cube before freezing. You could even make an extra batch of your favorite recipe (here is ours) and freeze that.

See how we did it in the video above—and if you’re hungry for more food hacks, we’ve got you covered!