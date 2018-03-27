Food

The 10 Most Outrageous Baseball Stadium Foods You Can Get This Season

This season, dishes like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-dusted corn and fried pickle hot dogs are stepping up to the plate.

By @madisonlaner

Posted on

More

1 of 10

Delaware North

Dilly Dog

The Team: Texas Rangers

Where to Eat It: Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas

You top your hot dog with relish? That’s so last season. A new dog has stepped up to bat: a dill pickle, cored and stuffed with an all beef jumbo hot dog, then thrown in the deep fryer—all for $10.

2 of 10

Levy

Cheeto-lote

The Team: L.A. Dodgers

Where to Eat It: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Why buy a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos when you could have them dusted onto a skewer of roasted sweet corn? Hot Cheetos are having their well-deserved moment of glory (after all their origin story is being turned into a major motion picture) and the Cheeto Lote is destined to be a home run.

3 of 10

New York Yankees

Pinstripe Shake

The Team: New York Yankees

Where to Eat It: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium’s new gourmet desserts are over-the-top in the best way possible. One of the stadium’s new Grand Slam Shake options is a vanilla shake topped with a churro, cotton candy, a Cracker Jack and caramel drizzle. It’s the best combination of all your favorite ballpark sweets.

4 of 10

New York Mets

Lil' Sweet Chick 

The Team: New York Mets

Where to Eat It: Citi Field, Queens, New York

Maybe chicken and waffles are your go-to brunch food, but now you can eat them at the ballpark, too. This miniature version of the classic combo is served with honey butter and maple syrup.

5 of 10

Aramark

Rocky Mountain Po'Boy 

The Team: Colorado Rockies

Where to Eat It: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Rocky Mountain Oysters actually aren’t oysters at all—they’re cattle testicles native to the Rocky Mountain region. So if you can stomach that notion, try them topped with garlic slaw, guacamole, green chili ranch, pico de gallo and cojita cheese.

6 of 10

Delaware North

The Spec-Tater

The Team: Atlanta Braves

Where to Eat It: Suntrust Park, Atlanta, Georgia

This is not your typical potato. First, this spud is stuffed with a jalapeño-cheddar sausage and wrapped in bacon, and then topped with cheese, cream, scallions and more jalapeno. Basically, it’s a baked potato on steroids, because…well, baseball.

7 of 10

Aramark

Log Cabin Waffle Sandwich 

The Team: Toronto Blue Jays

Where to Eat It: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Endless items can be wedged between waffles for a sandwich, but the Blue Jays hit a home run by stuffing their rosemary scented waffles with pulled pork, cheese curds and maple baked beans and topped with mole sauce.

8 of 10

Taylor Jackson/Arizona Diamondbacks

Asada Dog 

The Team: Arizona Diamondbacks

Where to Eat It: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

The Diamondbacks, who have set the stage for crazy ballpark foods in the past, are back with a new 18-inch hot dog. This $28 monstrosity is topped with fries, queso blanco, carne asada, pico de gallo and guacamole wedged inside a hot dog bun.

9 of 10

Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners

Toasted Grasshoppers 

The Team: Seattle Mariners

Where to Eat It: SafeCo Field, Seattle, Washington

Last year, the Mariners shocked the stadium food world by adding insects to their menu. They were so popular they’re returning for a second season. Hailing from Oaxaca, Mexico, these dry-toasted grasshoppers have been popular snacks for generations, and can be eaten from a bucket or as a taco topping. Try them lightly seasoned with salt, chili and lime juice.

10 of 10

Aramark

Loaded Taco Fries 

The Team: Houston Astros

Where to Eat It: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas 

Think nachos, just with potatoes on deck. These fresh-cut fries are topped with beef picadillo, lettuce, avocado, queso sour cream and tortilla strips. 

See Also

More

More