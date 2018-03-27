The 10 Most Outrageous Baseball Stadium Foods You Can Get This Season

Toasted Grasshoppers

The Team: Seattle Mariners

Where to Eat It: SafeCo Field, Seattle, Washington

Last year, the Mariners shocked the stadium food world by adding insects to their menu. They were so popular they’re returning for a second season. Hailing from Oaxaca, Mexico, these dry-toasted grasshoppers have been popular snacks for generations, and can be eaten from a bucket or as a taco topping. Try them lightly seasoned with salt, chili and lime juice.