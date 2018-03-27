Food
The 10 Most Outrageous Baseball Stadium Foods You Can Get This Season
This season, dishes like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-dusted corn and fried pickle hot dogs are stepping up to the plate.
Dilly Dog
The Team: Texas Rangers
Where to Eat It: Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas
You top your hot dog with relish? That’s so last season. A new dog has stepped up to bat: a dill pickle, cored and stuffed with an all beef jumbo hot dog, then thrown in the deep fryer—all for $10.
Cheeto-lote
The Team: L.A. Dodgers
Where to Eat It: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California
Why buy a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos when you could have them dusted onto a skewer of roasted sweet corn? Hot Cheetos are having their well-deserved moment of glory (after all their origin story is being turned into a major motion picture) and the Cheeto Lote is destined to be a home run.
Pinstripe Shake
The Team: New York Yankees
Where to Eat It: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Yankee Stadium’s new gourmet desserts are over-the-top in the best way possible. One of the stadium’s new Grand Slam Shake options is a vanilla shake topped with a churro, cotton candy, a Cracker Jack and caramel drizzle. It’s the best combination of all your favorite ballpark sweets.
Lil' Sweet Chick
The Team: New York Mets
Where to Eat It: Citi Field, Queens, New York
Maybe chicken and waffles are your go-to brunch food, but now you can eat them at the ballpark, too. This miniature version of the classic combo is served with honey butter and maple syrup.
Rocky Mountain Po'Boy
The Team: Colorado Rockies
Where to Eat It: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado
Rocky Mountain Oysters actually aren’t oysters at all—they’re cattle testicles native to the Rocky Mountain region. So if you can stomach that notion, try them topped with garlic slaw, guacamole, green chili ranch, pico de gallo and cojita cheese.
The Spec-Tater
The Team: Atlanta Braves
Where to Eat It: Suntrust Park, Atlanta, Georgia
This is not your typical potato. First, this spud is stuffed with a jalapeño-cheddar sausage and wrapped in bacon, and then topped with cheese, cream, scallions and more jalapeno. Basically, it’s a baked potato on steroids, because…well, baseball.
Log Cabin Waffle Sandwich
The Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Where to Eat It: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario
Endless items can be wedged between waffles for a sandwich, but the Blue Jays hit a home run by stuffing their rosemary scented waffles with pulled pork, cheese curds and maple baked beans and topped with mole sauce.
Asada Dog
The Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Where to Eat It: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
The Diamondbacks, who have set the stage for crazy ballpark foods in the past, are back with a new 18-inch hot dog. This $28 monstrosity is topped with fries, queso blanco, carne asada, pico de gallo and guacamole wedged inside a hot dog bun.
Toasted Grasshoppers
The Team: Seattle Mariners
Where to Eat It: SafeCo Field, Seattle, Washington
Last year, the Mariners shocked the stadium food world by adding insects to their menu. They were so popular they’re returning for a second season. Hailing from Oaxaca, Mexico, these dry-toasted grasshoppers have been popular snacks for generations, and can be eaten from a bucket or as a taco topping. Try them lightly seasoned with salt, chili and lime juice.
Loaded Taco Fries
The Team: Houston Astros
Where to Eat It: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas
Think nachos, just with potatoes on deck. These fresh-cut fries are topped with beef picadillo, lettuce, avocado, queso sour cream and tortilla strips.