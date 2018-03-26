All the Horrifyingly Amazing Baking Fails from Netflix's Nailed It!

Emoji Cake

At times, it was difficult to know if Dana Moon thought she was a contestant on The Bachelor or Nailed It, as she spent most of her screen time talking about how the show could help her get a boyfriend. So naturally she chose the kiss emoji cake to recreate. However, her rendition didn’t quite meet the judges expectations. Instead of using fondant to cover the cake, she used buttercream, and her final product looked more like a Picasso painting than an emoji.

Season 1, Episode 5