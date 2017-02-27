The Most Memorable Awards Show Food Moments
Handing out snacks to the star-studded audience has become something of a tradition—and Jimmy Kimmel kept it alive at the 2017 Oscars
KIMMEL MAKES IT RAIN CANDY
At Sunday night's Oscars, host Jimmy Kimmel dropped parachutes carrying candy, cookies and doughnuts on the crowd throughout the ceremony. The footage of celebs reveling in their prizes is enough to keep you occupied all day long.
ELLEN'S PIZZA PARTY
In the stunt that may have started it all, host Ellen DeGeneres turned the 2014 Academy Awards into a full-on carb-and-cheese fest, handing out pizzas to the crowd. Even stars like Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence couldn't help but grab a slice.
BACKSTAGE FRIES
To promote their all-day breakfast menu, McDonald's greeted stars backstage at the 2015 Emmys with handsome men holding fries. “No joke, when you win an Emmy men in tuxedos give you McDonald’s fries backstage,” one Daily Show writer noted on Twitter.
CHRIS ROCK'S GIRL SCOUT COOKIES
In an unprecedented dad move, Chris Rock sold cookies for his daughter's Girl Scout troop during his hosting gig at the 2016 Oscars. If you're curious about what type of cookie each celeb went for, we've got the full list (Leo Dicaprio was particularly exicited about his Trefoils.)
COOKIE'S COOKIES
As she accepted her 2016 Golden Globe award for best actress in a television series, Taraji P. Henson handed out cookies to audience members—a nod to her Empire character's name, Cookie.
THE STRANGER THINGS KIDS' PB&JS
The breakout stars of the hit Netflix show handed out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to the audience of the 2016 Emmys — handcrafted by host Jimmy Kimmel's mother, of course.
VOILA DAVIS' APPLE-Y ODE TO MERYL STREEP
Though no one got to eat anything, Davis told an amazing-yet-terrifying story about an encouter she had with Meryl Streep involving apple pie while introducing her at the 2017 Golden Globes. We could try to summarize, but you should probably just read it yourself.
IN-N-OUT...EVERY TIME
Celebs scarfing down burgers from California's most popular chain after awards shows is certainly a time-honored tradition at pretty much ever ceremony, as we've evidenced here.
