Ben & Jerry's Releases Three Brand New (Lower-Calorie!) Flavors

When it comes to flying cars, robot butlers, and teleportation, the future we were promised isn’t quite here yet. But when it comes to ice cream that doesn’t leave you feeling guilty after consuming a whole pint of the stuff, consider yourself living in a golden age. On the heels of Halo Top‘s massive success in the low-calorie ice cream market, Vermont-based stalwart of the industry Ben & Jerry’s has just answered back with its own decadent take on lighter ice cream, a trio of Moo-phoria flavors that are all inspired by another dessert favorite: cookies.

The Moo-phoria line, which hits stores today, is being launched with full-flavored, mix-in-heavy treats that, unlike the uniform texture of Halo Top, deliver more completely on the ice cream experience. Only weighing in between 560 and 620 calories per pint, Chocolate Milk & Cookies, Caramel Cookie Fix, and P.B. Dough are all nestled in that manageable 150-ish calories per serving range. They also feature 60 to 70 perfect less fat than traditional ice cream and less sugar (without replacing it with any sugar substitutes), yet are all still made with organic milk.

Chocolate Milk & Cookies combines vanilla and chocolate ice creams swirled together with bits of chocolate chip cookie thrown in for good measure. Caramel Cookie Fix is a vanilla base with bits of shortbread cookie and a gooey caramel ribbon throughout. And finally, P.B. Dough is chocolate ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip peanut butter cookie dough mixed throughout.

At an early taste test at Food & Wine, we found the creamy consistency and mouthfeel to be nearly on par with full-fat ice cream and akin to brands like Breyers or Edy’s/Dreyers, with the Chocolate Milk & Cookies coming out a strong first-place contender for flavor (with the others, frankly, not far behind). The biggest difference for Ben & Jerry’s fans might be that these new pints also don’t have the denser consistency and slightly icier flavor associated with the brand’s frozen yogurt offerings, which currently come in a variety of well-known B&J’s flavors.

Earlier in the year, Ben & Jerry’s released a few new products of the more calorie-laden variety. Truffle pints, that are dotted with soft truffle bits, and pint slices in classic flavors like The Tonight Dough and Cherry Garcia. The creamery also put out a couple more non-dairy pints—made with almond milk—in Cinnamon Buns and Peanut Butter Half Baked flavors.