Ben & Jerry’s Releases 8 Brand New Ice Cream Flavors

We’re barely halfway into January and thus only one twenty-fourth the way through 2018, and yet it’s already a big year for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream fans. The brand has a whole slate of new products on their way, including an expansion to its recently-launched vegan series, new truffle-forward flavors, and some favorite scoops getting sliced.

Adding to Ben & Jerry’s already robust line of non-dairy flavors, the new vegan options are also made from almond milk and are available in Peanut Butter Half Baked (chocolate and peanut butter ice cream with brownie and peanut butter cookie dough bits), and Cinnamon Buns (cinnamon ice cream with cinnamon dough bits and streusel swirl). They join Caramel Almond Brittle, Cherry Garcia, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Chunky Monkey, Coconut Seven Layer Bar, Coffee Caramel Fudge, and P.B. & Cookies in the certified vegan collection.

For the dairy-tolerant, however, a trio of new concept Truffle Pints are also hitting the freezer section. These flavors, including the milkshake-inspired Chocolate Shake It, indulgent Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake, and cold brew-based Chillin’ the Roast, are dotted with round balls of chocolate cookie-covered fudge truffles, graham cracker-covered cheesecake truffles, or chocolate cookie-covered coffee liqueur truffles, respectively, and offer up another decadent addition to the ice cream company’s masterful use of mix-ins.

The new Pint Slices, essentially round, stickless ice cream bars, will be familiar to fans of the brand’s pints themselves. Jimmy Fallon collaboration The Tonight Dough, caffeinated Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz, and fan favorite Cherry Garcia will all be getting sliced and dipped in chocolate for slightly less-sinful snacking (than downing a whole container, that is).

We tried all of the new products a few weeks back and, despite the overwhelming variety of flavors already available from Ben & Jerry’s, were surprised to find each of the new items creating its own necessary niche in the ice cream market. The truffles remain soft and chewy in the mix, adding another dig-able element to root for in your pint. Our favorite, by far, was the Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake (because cheesecake), but Chillin’ the Roast delivered on a robust coffee flavor that we thought tasted more like an affogato that other coffee ice creams. The new pint slices, while mostly familiar flavors, are welcome additions if only because The Tonight Dough and Cherry Garcia are pretty much a hit no matter how you serve them. [Note: We’re awaiting samples of the non-dairy flavors and will update this post once we’ve tried them.]

According to a Ben & Jerry’s spokesperson, all eight (yes, EIGHT!) new products are already on their way to stores nationwide and should be popping up in the freezer case in the next few weeks.