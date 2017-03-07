Ben & Jerry’s Just Released New Cereal-Flavored Ice Creams

It’s only March, but 2017 has been quite a busy year for the folks at Ben & Jerry’s. In January, the ice cream company known for their creative mix-ins introduced three fun new flavors: Oat of this Swirled, Urban Bourbon, and Truffle Kerfuffle. In February, they launched brand-new Pint Slices, which consist of all the goodness of their beloved pints, dipped in chocolate and served as individual treats. And most recently, they released three new non-dairy flavors for vegan fans to enjoy.

RELATED: Ben & Jerry’s Just Revealed 3 New Flavors You’ll Want to Get Your Hands On

But today’s news might be the most exciting yet—especially for breakfast lovers. Their latest lineup, called Cereal Splashbacks, includes three new flavors inspired by popular childhood breakfast cereals. The new Froot Loot flavor tastes just like Fruity Pebbles, Frozen Flakes is a nod to Frosted Flakes, and Cocoa Loco is perfect for Cocoa Pebbles lovers.

“So why combine ice cream and cereal? Because the sweet milk at the bottom of a cereal bowl is arguably the best part,” Eric Fredette, Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Guru, said in a statement. “We wanted to take our flavor concepts and make people feel like a kid again, which is how we landed with our Cereal Splashback flavors. There’s a flavor for every fan that will help bring them back to the prize-at-the-bottom-of-the-box days, watching Saturday morning cartoons in pajamas.”

RELATED: Ice Cream for Breakfast: 7 Ice Pop Recipes for a Cool Morning Start

Sound familiar? The idea for a cereal milk ice cream isn’t exactly new. Momofuku Milk Bar in New York City sells cereal milk soft serve, which is meant to taste like the milk from a bowl of cornflakes. And here’s the not-so-great news: the flavors are only available at Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops (so you won’t be able to grab them on a late-night grocery run). If you make it to the store, we suggest ordering the Frozen Flakes or Cocoa Loco, which tied as the favorites amongst our staff.

This article originally appeared on Real Simple.