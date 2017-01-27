Ben and Jerry’s Just Revealed 3 New Flavors You’ll Want to Get Your Hands On

Ben and Jerry’s is making everyone’s dreams come true just in time for the most romantic day of the year.

Whether you’re observing Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day or Singles Awareness Day, it’s no secret that ice cream makes everything better. To help you celebrate (or lift your spirits), the ice cream company has announced they are releasing three new flavors in February.

The first is called Oat of this Swirled, and it’s basically the best version of an oatmeal cookie you could ever have. The buttery brown sugar ice cream base get a dose of fudge flakes and actual chunks of cinnamon oatmeal cookies.

Urban Bourbon, the second flavor, is the perfect gift for the whiskey lover in your life. Made with burnt caramel ice cream, it’s got a mix of almonds, fudge flakes and bourbon caramel swirls.

And finally, Truffle Kerfuffle not only has a fun name, it sounds delicious with a glorious combination vanilla ice cream, roasted pecans, fudge flakes and a salted chocolate ganache swirl.

All three flavors will be available in pints at retailers nation-wide beginning mid-February. Truffle Kerfuffle will also be available in Scoop Shops.

