A Tractor-Trailer Full of Beer Rolled Off an Overpass Scattering Hundreds of Empty Kegs on the Freeway

The phrase “toss the keg” took on a very literal meaning Tuesday morning in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Drivers on I-95 in Bensalem were in for quite the surprise around 9 a.m. when an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer overturned on an overpass and fell 20 feet, bringing hundreds of empty kegs crashing down with it, ABC 6 Philadelphia reports.

The driver was reportedly attempting to exit south when they lost control and ended up rolling off the ramp over into northbound lanes.

ABC 6 Philadelphia reports that one other car driving northbound was involved in the incident after they crashed into the debris, but that neither the truck driver or the driver of the car were “seriously injured.”

Although there was no spillage of beer involved, Tuesday’s situation did leave behind a bit of a problem for the clean up crews. According to ABC News, which shared video of the aftermath, State Police closed down the highway for nearly two hours, with major traffic delays reported in the area. The outlet also added that officials are further investigating the cause of the crash.

This incident comes nearly a week after a semi-truck with a raised bed carrying canola seeds crashed full-speed into an overpass on a Canadian highway and showered the streets with seeds, TIME reports. The truck suffered serious damage, but no one was injured in that wreck, either.