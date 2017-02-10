How You Can Be a Guest at This Beauty and the Beast-Themed Café

Fans of Beauty and the Beast can now experience high tea fit for a princess.

The Kensington Hotel in London created a special afternoon tea menu called Tale As Old As Time in honor of Disney’s upcoming live-action film, starring Emma Watson.

Savories, sweets and sandwiches are inspired by the film and served on Mrs. Potts and Chip Potts dish ware. For £35 a person, guests can choose from bite-sized venison pie, beef ragu and saffron, and cheese soufflé as part of the savory options; vanilla and gold jelly, “Try the grey stuff” white chocolate mousse, chocolate clock tart, spiced snowball macaron or speculoos dress marzipan for something sweet; and sandwiches like Potted Argyle, Roast Devon Red chicken, cucumber and cream cheese or egg mayonnaise and cress.

RELATED: The Restaurants Every Pop Culture Fanatic Should Visit

WATCH THIS: Learn How To Make XOXO Pancakes for Your Valentine

For another £10, people can enjoy a glass of champagne with their meal.

RELATED: 10 Pop Culture-Themed Foods You Should Eat at Universal Orlando

But you’ll have to act fast if you’re interested in the dining experience — the hotel says all reservations have nearly been booked through November. And don’t forget your ticket to London!