These BBQ Ranch Chicken ‘Tot’chos Are Even Better Than Nachos

Take 5 is a PEOPLE Food series with a mission: Get a star-worthy meal (or dessert or cocktail) on your table in either 5 minutes or using only 5 ingredients. Each recipe has been bravely tested, tasted and approved by our food editors for your eating pleasure. If you’re hungry for more recipes, we’ve got you covered.

It’s no secret that when it comes to game day snacks, nachos rank among the most elite and highly sought-after food groups.

And while, of course, we mean no disrespect towards tortilla chips…we may have found something we like better. Enter the totcho. As you can probably guess, it’s the same concept as nachos, but with a tater tot base.

This recipe comes together in 5 minutes thanks to store-bought rotisserie chicken, store-bought barbecue sauce, and frozen tots. Basically, it tastes like barbecue chicken wings dipped in ranch, piled on top of crispy potatoes. So, yeah, you need this in your life.

Watch the video above to see how we made it, then follow the recipe below to make it for your Super Bowl guests.

For more game day recipes to feed a crowd, follow People Food on Facebook.

BBQ Ranch Chicken Totchos

Serves 6-8

1 28-oz. package thawed frozen tater tots

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

½ cup barbecue sauce

2 tsp. ranch seasoning

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

3 scallions, sliced

Spread the tots in an even layer on a baking sheet lined with foil. Broil on high on the top rack of the oven until slightly crisp, 1-2 minutes. Meanwhile, mix chicken, barbecue sauce, and ranch seasoning in a large bowl. Remove tots from oven and top with chicken mixture then the cheeses. Return to broiler for another 2-3 minutes. Transfer to cooling rack and top with scallions.