The Obamas Still Have Fantastic Taste in Restaurants
The former president and his family continue to dine at the country’s coolest—and most delicious—restaurants
By People Staff
UPLAND
New York City
On March 10th, Barack and Michelle Obama had lunch with U2 frontman and activist Bono in the restaurant's private dining room, a source told PEOPLE. As Bono and the Obamas walked out of the eatery, the source said, “the whole restaurant stood up and applauded and cheered for them." The Obamas have dined at Stephen Starr's hotspot before. The former president took daughters Malia and Sasha there for brunch in 2015—when he enjoyed one of chef Justin Smillie's cheeseburgers, which features two beef patties covered in melted cheese and topped with lettuce, avocado, tomato and peppadew peppers.
NOI THAI CUISINE
Oahu, Hawaii
During a surprise visit to the islands in March, Obama dined at the upscale restaurant in the Royal Hawaiian Center. "It was an honor to welcome former President Barack Obama in Noi Thai Cuisine Hawaii," the eatery posted on Facebook. "He was as warm and friendly as anyone you could meet!!"
EMILIO'S BALLATO
New York City
Obama had dinner with his eldest daughter, Malia, at this Italian restaurant in late February. After being treated like a rockstar while grabbing coffee earlier that afternoon, the two bonded some more in the evening, attending the revival of Arthur Miller’s The Price on Broadway, starring Danny DeVito and Mark Ruffalo.
GRAMERCY TAVERN
New York City
President Obama kept his eat-a-thon going during his February visit to the city. For lunch, he was spotted dining at Danny Meyer’s Flatiron fine dining restaurant. "Beyond proud. Thank you @barackobama for dining @gramercytavern #barackobama #inspiredleader Great moment ...," Gramercy Tavern's executive chef Michael Anthony captioned a video of Obama shaking hands with guests while leaving the restaurant.
THE BRESLIN
New York City
Michelle Obama had the power brunch of our dreams at chef April Bloomfield's hip gastropub. On March 11th, the former First Lady was joined by Sarah Jessica Parker, Robin Roberts and Gayle King for a four-hour catch-up. "They each ate fish and chips from our brunch menu and got dessert as well," reported Vanity Fair.
CARBONE
New York City
It's safe to call the Obama family "regulars" at this upscale Italian restaurant. Most recently, Barack and Michelle stopped in for dinner with their daughter Malia in March. The former president also dined at Carbone in 2013 and then again in 2015—where he ordered veal parmesan and the porterhouse for two, according to Eater.