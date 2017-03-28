The Obamas Still Have Fantastic Taste in Restaurants

UPLAND

New York City

On March 10th, Barack and Michelle Obama had lunch with U2 frontman and activist Bono in the restaurant's private dining room, a source told PEOPLE. As Bono and the Obamas walked out of the eatery, the source said, “the whole restaurant stood up and applauded and cheered for them." The Obamas have dined at Stephen Starr's hotspot before. The former president took daughters Malia and Sasha there for brunch in 2015—when he enjoyed one of chef Justin Smillie's cheeseburgers, which features two beef patties covered in melted cheese and topped with lettuce, avocado, tomato and peppadew peppers.