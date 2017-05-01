Stud Behind the Stove! Nick Viall Leaves Little to the Imagination as He Whips Up Dinner

When you’ve got a body like Nick Viall, it’s basically mandatory that all activities be done shirtless.

The 36-year-old Bachelor star’s fiancè Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, posted an Instagram shot of him on Sunday night toasting up tortillas and looking mighty ripped. “When he cooks for me dressed like this … 😍,” she captioned the photo.

Viall has had an extra vigilant fitness routine recently as one of seven contestants left on this season’s Dancing with the Stars, and the results are clearly paying off.

The pair got engaged on the final episode of the 21st season of the reality dating show, but they’re not in a rush to get married any time soon.

“The reality is, […] we don’t know what it’s like to go to the movies together, we don’t know what it’s like to spend time together in the real world,” Viall told PEOPLE in March. In a later interview, he added that it’s “too early” and they’re “still doing a lot of new things together.”

Cheers to many new meals in their future!