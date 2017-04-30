Aziz Ansari Rants Against the Term ‘Foodie’ and Reveals What He’d Name His Food Truck

Though he’s feasted on pintxos and cooked a three-course Italian meal with chef Mario Batali, don’t call Aziz Ansari a foodie!

Ahead of the Met Gala, the Master of None star answered 73 Questions with Vogue, and he didn’t mince words about the term.

“The word ‘foodie:’ stop it!” he told Vogue about his least favorite food trend. “People that like food shouldn’t get this weird fetish-y sounding thing. Call the people that don’t care what they eat ‘food bozos.’ ”

In the clip, Ansari whips up a smoothie and reveals Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler‘s kids, Abel and Archie, “always call me a turkey sandwich.”

And if not a foodie, Ansari certainly cemented he at least has food on the brain often, reciting “I’m hungry” in six different languages: Spanish, French, Japanese, English, Tamil and Italian, the latter which he said he learned while researching the script for the second season of Master of None. The language and cuisine clearly rubbed off on him, and he said he would name his hypothetical food truck “Aziz’s Lasagna.”

Other key facts he rattled off? His favorite fast food is at Chick-Fil-A (“which makes the controversy so heart-breaking”) and his Netflix character Dev’s Tinder pick-up line: “Going to Whole Foods, want me to pick you up anything?”

When he wasn’t chatting food or admitting Dev Patel or Riz Ahmed would likely play him in a movie, Ansari recalled listening to old Kanye West tunes in the rapper’s home.

“I walked into his house, he was listening to 808s & Heartbreak and I started listening to the old music, and he said, ‘Yeah, these beats are dope.’ “