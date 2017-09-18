Who Needs Handmade Pasta? Aziz Ansari Goes to In-N-Out After His Master of None Emmy Win

Aziz Ansari‘s Master of None character loves gourmet pasta. But after winning an Emmy for his writing on the Netflix comedy, he celebrated at fast foot burger joint In-N-Out.

Twitter user @aritweets caught the actor, 34, ordering at he counter after Sunday night’s awards show. “So this just happened, looked to my left. Saw an Emmy. Looked up, saw @azizansari,” he wrote. “CONGRATS MAN!!”

Ansari and costar Lena Waithe took home the outstanding writing for a comedy series honor, marking his second Emmy win and Waithe’s first. The 33-year-old is also the first-ever black woman to receive an Emmy for comedy writing.

So this just happened, looked to my left. Saw an Emmy. Looked up, saw @azizansari CONGRATS MAN!! pic.twitter.com/Gtz4ePCzM3 — aritweets (@aritweets) September 18, 2017

“I see each and every one of you,” the Chicago native said during her acceptance speech. “The things that make us different — those are our superpowers. Every day when you walk out the door and put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world, because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren’t in it. And for everybody out there that showed us so much love for this episode, thank you for embracing a little Indian boy from South Carolina and a queer black girl from the South Side of Chicago.”

For full Emmys coverage, click here.

The episode she and Ansari won for, “Thanksgiving,” is based on Waithe’s experience growing up in an all-female home and coming out as a lesbian to her loved ones. Ansari’s Dev, a first-generation Indian-American, joins for the traditional November holiday, used to mark the progress Diane (Waithe) makes in understanding her sexuality over the years.

And while Ansari’s post-show plans brought him to the beloved West Coast fast food establishment, Waithe stopped by the Governors Ball and Netflix’s after parties, where she showed off her statue on the dance floor.