Ayesha Curry Makes Husband Steph the Same Meal Every Game Day: ‘It’s All About the Carbs’

As a cookbook author and Food Network star, Ayesha Curry is always cooking up new dishes for her husband, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, and their two daughters — but on game day, she sticks to the basics.

“We have pasta, and I make the same sauce every time,” Ayesha tells Bon Appetit‘s healthyish of her go-to gravy from her cookbook, The Seasoned Life, made with San Marzano tomatoes and her own herbs and seasonings. “We’ll switch out the protein sometimes—ground chicken, ground turkey, ground beef, sometimes straight-up vegetarian—but, for Stephen, it’s all about the carbs. It’s just getting that pasta in.”

Throughout the rest of the week, she’ll make recipes like lamb chops, bacon-wrapped scallops or her spice-rubbed chicken. Sitting down for a family meal is a big priority in the Curry household. “It’s such a dying thing, people sitting around the table and enjoying dinner together in their home,” says the star of Ayesha’s Homemade. “My mission is to keep that alive.”

While Ayesha does most of the cooking (“[Steph’s] not focused enough when it comes to his knife skills,” she teases), the NBA star does have “one dish.”

“I’m a one-trick pony,” says Steph. Adds Ayesha: “It’s five-ingredient pasta. He messed it up only once, and he’s recovered tremendously since then. He bought a tomato and thought it was a bell pepper. He said, ‘I don’t get why bell peppers taste like tomatoes when they’re peppers.'”

But now, after being the taste tester while Ayesha was developing five to 10 recipes a day — and even cooking a few himself — there’s little confusion over veggies. “I can go grocery shopping in the produce section for sure,” he says.