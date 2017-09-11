Ayesha Curry Says Making These Recipes with Your Kids Will Give Them ‘Kitchen Confidence’

When Ayesha Curry is looking for an activity to do with her two young daughters, she turns their attention to the kitchen.

“One way I get my kids to try new things is by cooking with them,” she tells PEOPLE in our video series The Fix. “I feel like it’s so important to get your little ones’ hands dirty in the kitchen. It gives them kitchen confidence, and it makes them feel accomplished.”

To help you get your kids involved in helping you cook, Curry is sharing three of her favorite, simple recipes: pancrepes, baked eggs with prosciutto and fruit and cheese kabobs. The first is “nothing short of delicious,” she says. “I can’t make enough of them.”

After whipping up the batter and frying the breakfast treats, the mom to Ryan, 2, and Riley, 5, gets her girls involved when it’s time to assemble. She suggests using cream cheese between each pancrepe to “glue” them together before topping with homemade mango puree. “You can get your kids a little butter knife and let them build their own pancake stack,” she says. “This is the time for them to be inventive and creative and come up with something that’s all their own.”

Follow the recipe below to try them at home, then watch the video above to get the rest of Curry’s easy ideas.

Ayesha Curry’s Pancrepes

4 large eggs

2 cups flour

Pinch of salt

½ tsp. almond extract

1 tbsp. honey

2 tbsp. olive oil, plus more for pan

1½ cup milk

Cream cheese

Mango Puree

1 cup mango

¼ cup agave nectar

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1. Crack eggs into a large bowl and whisk until yolks are broken up. Add flour, salt, almond extract, honey, olive oil and milk and whisk until smooth.

2. Add a touch of olive oil into the pan before heating up on the stove. Drop 2 tablespoons of batter to the pan, flip and remove once golden brown. Repeat with remaining batter.

3. Spread cream cheese on top of each pancrepe and layer them to create a stack.

4. Puree mango, agave nectar and lemon juice in a food processor until smooth. Pour on top of pancrepes. Serve with fresh fruit.