Ayesha and Steph Curry Are Teaming Up to Release a Mobile Cooking Game

Just when you thought Ayesha and Steph Curry have done it all, they’re revealing yet another business venture: a mobile game!

Developed by PM Studios, Chef Curry challenges players to run a fast-paced restaurant with both the NBA star and the chef. During the game, players will act as Steph serving customers, accommodating their picky tastes and managing resources against a clock while Ayesha oversees the kitchen.

“We have seen the mobile gaming space as a landscape for limitless potential and it is an area which Ayesha and I have been interested in for some time,” Steph said in a press release. “When the team at PM Studios presented the idea for ‘Chef Curry’ it immediately felt like the perfect fit. The game incorporates multiple facets of my life including interests on and off the court.”

The game, which will be available for download on iOS and Android on Wednesday, also features different challenges in order to upgrade Steph with new gear and abilities.

Ayesha, who also has her own line cookware and a meal delivery kit, says bringing the game to life and teaming up with her husband of six years has been an “incredible” experience.

“When we were conceptualizing the game, I wanted to make sure it reflected the challenges, intensity and gratification that goes along with managing a kitchen, whether at your home on Thanksgiving serving friends and family or in a high-paced restaurant serving customers,” she says.