Ayesha Curry’s Pork Chops With Apples Recipe

Ayesha Curry’s Pork Chops with Apples

“When we eat this, there’s never any leftovers!” the mom of two and wife of NBA star Stephen Curry says of her family’s favorite dinner.

1 tsp. chili powder

½ tsp. black pepper

1 ¼ tsp. kosher salt, divided

4 (1-in.-thick) bone-in pork chops (about 8 oz. each)

1 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

4 Pink Lady apples (about 1 ¼ lb.) cored and sliced ¼-inch thick

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

2 tbsp. pure maple syrup

1 tsp. red-wine vinegar

1. Stir together chili powder, pepper and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl; sprinkle both sides of pork chops evenly with spice mixture.

2. Heat oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add pork chops to skillet, and cook until golden brown on both sides, and slightly pink in center, about 5 minutes per side. (A thermometer inserted in thickest part against bone should register 140°F.) Transfer to a plate; cover and keep warm.

3. Add butter to skillet over medium. Add apple slices, cinnamon and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt; cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until apples soften and caramelize around edges, about 8 minutes. Stir in maple syrup and vinegar, and simmer 2 minutes. Serve pork chops topped with apples.

Serves: 4

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 25 minute