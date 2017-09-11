Ayesha Curry’s Work-Friendly Lunch Hack Will ‘Change Your Life’

As a busy mom and chef, Ayesha Curry knows that enjoying a homemade meal for lunch is all about the prep work.

“Packing your lunch for the work week can seem like an unattainable goal especially when work gets hectic and crazy,” she tells PEOPLE in our video series The Fix. “But I’m here with easier ways to a better, healthier lunch that will change your life and make packing your lunch for the work week that much better.”

Curry says the first step is making your mix-ins. The Food Network star likes to start with shredded rotisserie chicken and roasted veggies like carrots, parsnips and sweet potatoes. “Getting everything roasted and ready to go is the perfect way to create a foundation for your lunch,” she says. “You can either box it up and take it like this or you can pair it with some nice grains like farro or quinoa or even throw them into a salad.”

Her favorite trick is to layer mixed greens at the bottom of a mason jar, add the veggies, protein, your favorite cubed cheeses and then pour in ¼ cup of her homemade vinaigrette. The simple dressing coats the veggies and protein so they’re perfectly seasoned when you pop open your jar at lunchtime. Just remember to give it a nice shake before eating.

Watch the video above to see how it’s done and also get the recipe for Curry’s herbed yogurt dip.